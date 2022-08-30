Women harassed on Tralee to Mallow trains

Irish Rail said it has been working extensively with gardaí and its private security personnel to ensure a safe travelling and working environment. File photo.

NEW records of public order incidents on the Irish railway network have revealed a series of disturbing incidents on the Tralee to Mallow service in recent months.

In the last week, on foot of media freedom of information requests, Irish Rail issued a breakdown of anti social behaviour incidents on the national rail network in the first six months of the year.

The figures show 763 such incidents were recorded between January and the end of June with close to half of these occurring on Dublin’s DART network and the rest on various intercity services.

While the route did not account for a significant number of the total cases the Irish Rail figures reveal a series of incidents in which women were harassed, threatened and intimidated while using the Tralee to Mallow service.

The first such incident was recorded on January 29 when Irish Rail’s files show that a man had been reported for harassing women and engaging in “aggressive behaviour” at Mallow Station.

A broadly similar claim was made about a man on the 13.05 Tralee to Mallow train on June 8.

Just four days later, on June 12, another complaint was made about a man harassing women on the same route.

Irish Rail said on that occasion the man had been reported for engaging what was described as “aggressive sexual harassment”.

On June 29 another similar complaint of aggressive sexual harassment was made about a man on the Tralee Mallow train.

Earlier that month, on June 9, a complaint was also made about a man who was “suspected of having a concealed weapon” on the Tralee to Mallow service.

In all, so called lewd behaviour was the subject of 16 complaints made to Irish Rail over the six-month period, six of which related to DART services.

Corporate communications manager with Irish Rail Barry Kenny said that the company works closely the gardaí and its own private security personnel to ensure a safe travelling and working environment for all its passengers and staff.

“Anti-social behaviour is a societal issue to which we are not immune – however, we are encouraged that since mid-year 2021, the trend in criminal/ASB incidents has begun to reduce year on year, indicating that the range of measures we have put in place are taking effect,” he said.

Mr Kenny said that proactive joint patrols with gardaí have also been established, particularly on the DART, Heuston commuter services, and the Dublin Cork route of which the Tralee Mallow line is a busy offshoot.