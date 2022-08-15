Women from Kerry will ‘bare it all’ for cancer charities

The Launch of Dip in the Nip for Recovery Haven at Fenit taking place on September the 3rd - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Following on from the huge success of Dip in the Nip in 2021 the event will make a welcome return this September with hundreds of women expected to take part in the event.

Not only will cancer charities in the count benefit from the event but so too will those who take on the challenge and ‘bare it all’.

The event organised by John and Michaela Edwards of Wild Water Adventures who said they wanted to give back to their community.

“As a local swimming business, we at Wild Water Adventures deal with a lot of female swimmers, and we wanted to give something back to the community. We have a unique skill set and we have used that to run several charity events over the years. We came up with the idea of running a Dip in the Nip last year and we asked Recovery Haven if they would like to be our chosen charity,” explained John.

Such was the success of the event with 170 participants, John and Michaela are now hoping that it will be even bigger and better this year.

“Following the success of last year’s event, we have asked Kerry Cancer Support Group to come on board as a beneficiary this year as well. We are hoping to build on that success and Dip in the Nip Kerry is now set to be an annual event.”

“The feedback we received from last year's event was that women found it empowering and emotional, with ladies of all ages and walks of life taking part. We have an all-female support crew of guards, lifeguards, and marshals.”

The location for the Dip in the Nip is a closely guarded secret with participants only finding out a couple of days before the event but with plenty of wonderful locations close to Tralee on the list for this year’s event.

The Dip will happen at dawn on September 3, and it is a lovely social event. It is fun, exciting, empowering, daunting, exhilarating, peaceful and mindful according to participants of previous events. Everyone is on their own journey and participating for their own reasons.

This year’s chosen charities are delighted to be part of this fun event and are urging women to sign up.

Breda Dyland from the Kerry Cancer Support Group said that they are very thankful to be chosen by Wild Water Adventures as a beneficiary for this year's Dip.

"We are really looking forward to what will be a unique and personal event. I want to thank Michaela, John and their volunteers for their hard work in organising the event and I hope that the ladies of Kerry and beyond come along and join us on the 3rd,” she said.

Recovery Haven too is delighted to once again be part of a hugely successful event.

“Having seen the success of last year’s event and the pure emotion and sense of solidarity experienced by all the women who took part, we are thrilled and honoured to once again be involved in such a wonderful event. We would encourage all women to give it a go, because it is something very special and something they will not regret. As the phrase goes: ‘Feel the fear and do it anyway,” said Marisa Reidy.

Dip in the Nip is open to all women (18+) –including those who have experienced cancer themselves, those who are supporting a friend or family member on their cancer journey or those who want to remember and honour a loved one who they lost to the disease.

Registration, priced at €40 (+ booking fee), is now open through Eventbrite and everyone who signs up will receive a custom swimming cap, a medal to mark their participation and will be automatically entered into a draw for some great prizes. Pre-registration is vital, however, as entries cannot be processed on the morning of the event. Participants are also asked, if possible, to bring tea and cakes and make this a fun social event too.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/dip-in-the-nip-kerry-2022-kerrys-2nd-dip-in-the-nip-charity-event-tickets-400046147797