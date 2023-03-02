Women convicted of drug-dealing in Kerry after drugs found in bedroom

A woman who was found with 90 grams of cannabis in her home in Killarney has been convicted of the sale or supply of drugs.

Agata Rudnicka of 70 Park Drive, Killarney came before Killarney District Court this week on one charge under the misuse of drugs act.

The court heard that gardaí had searched her home under warrant and in her bedroom, in two different locations, found cannabis. The total value was €1,010.

Gardaí also told the court that they discovered messages in her phone that indicated that she was selling or supplying drugs. Inspector Barry Manton also told the court that the amount of drugs found is outside the scope of a charge of the unlawful possession of drugs.

The court heard that Ms Rudnicka has no previous convictions and Padraig O’Connell her solicitor said that she had never come to garda attention and that messages in her phone were communicating with friends.

Judge David Waters convicted and fined her €500.