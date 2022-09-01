Woman sexually harassed in Tralee Town Park demands action on anti-social behaviour

A Tralee woman who was sexually harassed by two men in Tralee Town Park over a year ago is calling for action after the recent assault on a teenage girl in the early hours of August 24, just hours after the Rose of Tralee festival drew to a close.

Máiréad, whose home adjoins Tralee Town Park, described the August 24 assault as ‘the last straw’ for her. She now feels it is time for people in Tralee to come forward and demand action.

Mairead spoke of how two men threatened to urinate on her and sexually assault her in Tralee Town Park in April 2021.

“That assault [August 24] was it for me. When that incident happened, I just said to myself ‘enough is enough’, something must be done. There are men walking around the park today harassing women,” Máiréad told The Kerryman.

Máiréad is demanding the area of the park known as ‘the Grove’ (by the castle green) be completely cleared to stop it being used as cover for anti-social activity.

She claims to have witnessed several incidents of drug-taking, organised fights between feuding groups, prostitution, and people sleeping rough at this location.

“This area is now also the scene, and a reminder, of a horrific attack on a teenage girl. That whole space needs to be redesigned and made more visible,” she said.

" It’s so hidden and dangerous. This latest assault has tipped many people over the edge who use the Green as an amenity area,” said Máiréad.

“I’ve contacted all the local politicians and Kerry County Council. They know what’s going on down there, but no one seems to do anything about it.”

Máiréad also criticised the lack of garda presence in the park. The gardaí have said in the past that they are committed to carrying out patrols of the park, and work closely with the ‘See Something Say Something’ text alert campaign.

“As residents of the area, we have made numerous texts to this confidential number regarding the ongoing anti-social behaviour, and visible drug and alcohol abuse in the park,” said Mairead.

“We have called Tralee Garda Station on numerous occasions stating the same, including having witnessed violence between roaming gangs of adults and young people alike,” she added.

“There needs to be a heavy garda presence for this area to be made safe for people, especially women.”

Máiréad feels the majority of people in Tralee now accept the park is not safe but are afraid to report it.

While she accepts Tralee Town Park is a valuable resource to the town, it is now viewed negatively by the public.

Lastly, Máiréad warned students that she sees walking home in the dark through the Green after late study groups not to do so.

With darker evenings rolling in, she said students and their parents need to know this is no longer safe.

“It’s alarming what’s happening. We all need to be aware of it. We all love the park but, sadly, it’s no longer a safe place,” she said.

“I have witnessed attacks on young people by gangs. I have called the ambulance service for individuals injured due to assaults or substance abuse. Guards need to resume their foot patrols, like they did years ago.”