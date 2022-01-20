Woman refused to return stolen balaclava and tools as she ‘was going to court anyway’

A woman said she wouldn’t hand back a balaclava and socket-tool set she stole from a Killarney store as “she was going to court anyway”, the District Court has heard.

Liana Adamova (27) – with multiple addresses, among them 25 Hazelwood Drive, Killarney; Apartment 3, Block C, Torc View Apartments, Killarney; and 12 Abbey Court, Tralee – appeared before the court on several matters, including a public-order charge and assault charge following an incident at Dealz in Abbey Court, Tralee, on August 17, 2020. During this incident, Ms Adamova spat at a member of staff who had asked her to leave the premises.

Ms Adamova also appeared before the court for stealing more than €70 worth of groceries from Aldi, Deerpark, Killarney, last April. She also pleaded guilty to stealing €86 worth of goods from the Abbey Court Dealz last June 4; two sherpa throws from Tesco in Manor West Tralee last October 18; perfume worth €56 from CH Chemist, The Mall, Tralee, on the same date; and the balaclava and tool set from Army Surplus Warehouse, Killarney, last November 24.

Ms Adamova has five previous convictions and has previously received suspended prison sentences for theft offences, most recently in the form of two suspended four-month sentences, handed down by the District Court last April.

Her defence solicitor, Dave Ramsey, explained that the mother-of-one lives in Killarney with her partner, and with the exception of the August 2020 matter at Dealz, most of her offences were minor thefts.

At Dealz on August 17, 2020, Ms Adamova was shopping with her partner and mother, Mr Ramsey explained, and she was using her own bag. He said Ms Adamova claims she was aggressively asked by a member of staff to use a basket instead, after which she let out an expletive. She was then escorted from the store, and she spat on a member of staff’s leg when outside. Mr Ramsey said she had intended to spit on the ground.

He said she was very upset and embarrassed over the course of the incident, and behaved in a way that was out of character for her.

In relation to her thefts, Mr Ramsey said that while he had no medical evidence, he feels her behaviour is indicative of a compulsive personality disorder. He said she is receiving medical help, although this began recently owing to her not having a medical card, and difficulty in convincing her that she needs help. He asked Judge David Waters to be as lenient as possible.

Judge Waters said Ms Adamova had shown a cynical attitude in the answer she gave gardaí in refusing to return items she stole from the Army Surplus store. He said she continued to offend while out on bail and after receiving suspended sentences, and that the only points in her favour were her guilty pleas.

He sentenced her to seven months in prison for stealing from the Army Surplus store. She received two months in prison, to run concurrently with the seven-month sentence, for the assault outside Dealz, with her public-order offence there taken into consideration.

She also received five-month sentences, again to run concurrently with the seven-month sentence, for her other offences.