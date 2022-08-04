Woman recovering in hospital following overnight rescue on Mount Brandon

A woman is recovering this morning in University Hospital Kerry following a 10-hour overnight rescue on Mount Brandon.

The family of the walker who was reported missing have taken to social media to praise the rescue services that helped bring the woman to safety.

The extensive operation involved Kerry Mountain Rescue, Valentia Coast Guard, Dingle Coast and Cliff, the gardaí and the Rescue 115 helicopter.

It is understood that Kerry Mountain Rescue began searching at 10pm last night for the woman after she was reported missing while out walking.

She was located around 1.30am but it took several hours before she could be removed from the mountain and at 6.20am this morning she was brought to safety.

She is now in UHK recovering from her ordeal.

Her sister took to Twitter to praise the rescue efforts of all those involved especially Kerry Mountain Rescue who said she were “selfless incredible people”.