Woman made €160 ‘returning’ engine oil she never bought

A woman, who entered a filling station five times and received refunds for ‘returning’ engine oil she never bought, successfully appealed a custodial prison sentence at Circuit Court on Thursday.

Margaret Breen (51) of 57 Mitchels Avenue, Tralee, appeared at last Friday’s Circuit Court sitting in Killarney Courthouse to appeal against a three-month prison sentence she received for deceiving Applegreen on Muckross Road, Killarney, to make a gain for herself, on five separate occasions.

On September 9, 2020, Ms Breen entered the store, picked up one bottle of engine oil valued at €12, approached the counter, and claimed that she had purchased the bottle previously and wanted to return it. She received a €12 ‘refund’.

On September 27, 2020, Ms Breen again entered the store but this time picked up two bottles of engine oil valued at €18.50 each. She again approached the counter, claimed that she had purchased the bottles previously and wanted to return them. She received a €37 refund this time.

The following day, Ms Breen returned and again picked up two bottles of engine oil valued at €18.50 each. She approached the counter, ‘returned’ the items, and received another €37 refund.

On October 5, 2020, Ms Breen entered the premises and ‘returned’ another two bottles of engine oil she hadn’t bought, again receiving €37. She did likewise for a final time on October 18, 2020.

Gardaí said Ms Breen made full admissions once the deception was discovered, and they explained that different staff members were working on each occasion. Judge Sarah Berkeley queried why the store paid out refunds on several occasions if Ms Breen had no receipts.

Ms Breen’s Barrister, Kate O’Connell, said she was “a little bit fond of her [Ms Breen]” and described her as “something of a loveable rogue”. She said a medical report handed into the court last year showed that she was borderline anorexic and suffered from a range of health problems, including scoliosis. It was outlined that she has 48 previous convictions, all for similar theft or deception offences, but Ms O’Connell said the items she steals are primarily basics such as toiletries and food. She said her client has had alcohol problems and experienced homelessness, and she was living in ‘quasi-homeless services’ not far from the Applegreen store at the time of the offences. She now lives in permanent accommodation with her son, and she has a new grandchild.

Judge Berkeley said she had a degree of sympathy for the woman but asked “what do we do with the menace she has become?” Ms O’Connell believed probation services would not suit Ms Breen as she reacts better to family direction. She said Ms Breen’s son holds his mother accountable, and she cannot enter his house with an item without an accompanying receipt.

State Solicitor Diane Reidy said the state did not object to a suspended sentence if it carried a lengthy suspension period.

Ms Breen’s sentence was increased to four months, but it has been suspended for 18 months.