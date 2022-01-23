Woman in hospital following Deer attack

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after being attacked by a deer in Kerry yesterday. It is understood the woman, who is local, suffered injuries when he was attacked by the deer in the Glencar area near Glencuttane.

The attack comes just days after Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae called for the Army to cull the wild animals after he was involved in a collision with a wandering deer last week.

There has been increased calls for deer to be culled due to several accidents between motorists and deer on many of the county’s roads. It is claimed that the deer are now wandering out of Killarney National Park and into rural roads.

This incident, where a deer attacks a person though rare, has caused great concern.

Emergency services were called to the scene where the woman was found after being attacked by the wild animal. It is understood she is still in hospital.

Last week Deputy Michael Healy-Rae said the deer situation had got out of control and that up to 500 deer a week need to be culled to manage the deer population.