Woman alleged to have stolen groceries from Aldi in Listowel

Tadhg Evans

A woman has been accused of shoplifting goods to the value of €75 from a supermarket in Listowel.

Sharon Lane (32) of 22 Cois na Féile, Clash Road, Abbeyfeale, is before the court for allegedly stealing miscellaneous groceries from an Aldi store on John B Keane Road, Listowel.

The DPP ordered for summary disposal on the matter, and Judge David Waters accepted jurisdiction of the case. He also granted solicitor Padraig O’Connell’s request for a disclosure order.

The matter has been adjourned to the December 1 sitting for election.

