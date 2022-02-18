Wind farm boss says community support is ‘vital’ to State’s transition to zero-carbon targets

Cork-based wind energy company Statkraft says it has donated €73,000 to communities in North Kerry and West Limerick over the past two years through thed evelopment of a single windfarm in the area.

The 23MW Kilathmoy Wind Farm came on stream in 2019 and will see over half a million invested locally in the course of its lifetime, Statkraft claim.

Among the local projects to have benefitted from the Kilathmoy project in North Kerry is Moyvane's Nature Walk Trail. It's an initiative of the Moyvane Development Association that received €10,000 in the latest tranche of Statkraft funding.

The €73,000 is a total figure for the money donated through the Kilathmoy Community Benefit Fund over the last two years in Moyvane and surrounding areas in North Kerry and neighbouring Athea, just over the county bounds in West Limerick.

Head of Operations at Statkraft Alan Edwards said ‘community support’ is vital to the transition to a zero-carbon society:

“Renewable energy projects play a vital role in the transition to a zero-carbon society and community support is at the centre of that. Our relationship with the local community here in Kerry is very important to us, and we feel very strongly that renewable projects should give something back to the local community.”

“I was delighted to support the range of initiatives from local groups in the Moyvane and Athea areas, ranging from drama groups to GAA clubs to national schools. The local community here work tirelessly to better their local area and that work should be commended. Statkraft is looking forward to continuing our positive engagement with the local community over the years ahead,” Mr Edwards said.