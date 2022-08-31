Willing farmers dismayed at herd cull imperative

SEAI mentor Ed O'Connor from Tralee with Liam Casey, Lios Póil, at the West Kerry Dairy Farmers Sustainable Energy Community meeting in the Údarás headquarters in Milltown last Wednesday night. Photo by Declan Malone

West Kerry dairy farmers who have shown exceptional innovation in their efforts to combat climate change are dismayed that nothing they do to cut emissions will satisfy the government, except reducing the size of their herds.

Members of the West Kerry Dairy Farmers Sustainable Energy Community (SEC), which includes most of the 120 dairy farmers from Camp to Dún Chaoin, are keen to get on board with the government’s Climate Action Plan and they have already come up with significant innovations to reduce the carbon footprint of their own farms.

These innovations include electricity usage monitoring, the use of heat transfer technology to cut energy consumption, the installation of solar PV panels on the expansive roofs of farm sheds and the potential production of bio methane in an anaerobic digester, which would also serve the broader community. Environment Minister and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan was impressed by the work of the dairy farmers SEC when he visited West Kerry recently and he saw the enormous potential that exists for extending their ideas and innovations nationwide.

But all the efforts of the West Kerry dairy farmers’ to save the planet won’t save their herds because of the way emission reduction targets have been divided into separate categories.

Under the national Climate Action Plan 2021, targets have been set for the electricity, transport, buildings, industry and agriculture sectors with the aim of halving Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The problem this creates for farmers is that nothing except cutting the size of their herds counts as an emissions reduction for the agricultural sector.

When they reduce their electricity consumption the carbon emissions saving is allocated to the energy sector, reducing the diesel consumption of their tractors will count as a saving in the transport sector. As far as members of the dairy farmers SEC are concerned the only option they are being given is to have fewer cattle. But the problem with this is that it makes farms less economically viable and, ironically, farmers without money won’t be able to invest in energy-saving technology.

Members of the West Kerry Dairy Farmers SEC, who attended a meeting in Milltown last week, spelled out their frustration. “Any carbon reductions that we make as farmers will most likely fall under the energy or transport sectors. But giving the credit for the reductions we make to those sectors, rather than agriculture, means that agriculture will have to make a cut of about 80 per cent in real terms to achieve the 25 per cent reduction that’s required,” one farmer at the meeting told The Kerryman.

West Kerry Dairy Farmers SEC Chairperson Dinny Galvin said the problem could be overcome by introducing a system of carbon credits, which would allow farm energy savings and the carbon-sink benefits provided by hedgerows and forestry plantations to be offset against greenhouse gas emissions from cattle. However, the government has not yet indicated any willingness to make this allowance.

At the meeting, held in the Údarás building in Milltown last Wednesday, Dairy Farmers SEC members learned the results of an assessment of their energy usage and the options available for reducing their future energy consumption in the future.

DCSix consultant and co-author of the West Kerry Dairy Farmers SEC Energy Master Plan, Barry Bambury revealed that, in 2019,

Dairy Farmers SEC members used over 10,000 MWh of energy in fuel and electricity, costing about €1 million and generating 2,900 tonnes of CO2. Similar energy usage at present day prices would cost in the region of €1.6 million, according to Barry.

The research showed that diesel accounted for 52 per cent of the energy expenditure on West Kerry dairy farms, and cost SEC group members about €750,000.

The meeting heard that options for cutting energy usage included the installation of solar PV panels, heat recovery systems in the dairy parlours and substituting biomethane for diesel, while retrofitting farm dwelling houses to B2 could reduce energy usage by 1,400 MWh and save 360 tonnes of CO2.

While the Energy Master Plan gives an overview of energy usage on West Kerry dairy farms, Dinny Galvin said issues need to be addressed on an individual farm basis and the next step will be detailed surveys of every farm in the group to help identify which climate action measures are best suited in each case. Further funding has been secured by the Dairy Farmers SEC from SEAI and Kerry Agribusiness to begin these assessments.

“It is fantastic to get this significant funding from SEAI and Kerry Agribusiness. They have supported us from the start and it’s great company for our onward journey in climate action. This inspires the dairy farmers of West Kerry and hopefully farms across Ireland and further afield,” he said.

At the meeting, Teagasc Energy & Rural Development Specialist Barry Caslin gave details of the funding streams available to support the purchase of renewable technologies and the timelines when they are available, he applauded the group for taking the initiative and emphasised the importance of sticking together, in particular to gain the benefits that can be derived from purchasing as a group.

Dairy Farmers SEC steering committee member Colm Murphy paid tribute at the meeting to the tireless work undertaken by Dinny Galvin in his efforts to develop a sustainable future for dairy farming in West Kerry and further afield. Speaking with the Kerryman Manager of Dingle Hub, Deirdre de Bhailís emphasised the substantial and ongoing input of the group’s secretary Caitríona Fallon.

The finalised Energy Master Plan for the West Kerry dairy farmers sustainable energy community containing these recommendations will be published on www.dinglepeninsula2030.com in the near future.