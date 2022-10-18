Will we get our primary care centre in Cahersiveen?

Consulting Engineer for the HSE Primary Care Centre project in Cahersiveen has refuted claims by the HSE that its costs are too high as concerns for the future of the project emerged this week.

In a letter to Kerry County Council, sent in September, the HSE said that they “remain to be at an impasse with the developer we are engaged with due to rising costs associated with the development. The rates requested are significantly higher than other primary care centres developments in the region and across the country”.

However, Frank Curran, who is the agent acting on behalf of the developers, has said that the costs “are standard building costs at the moment”.

Speaking to The Kerryman, he said that this project is the same as any project based on building rates at the moment and, in fact, may even be less expensive than usual.

“They are standard building costs at the moment. Building costs are €200 per square foot, and like everything else, specifications have to be met,” he said.

The latest update has been met with concern by local councillors, who have long campaigned for such a centre in rural South Kerry given the remoteness of the area and the high elderly population.

The latest response from the HSE is almost identical to the response to Cllr Norma Moriarty (Fianna Fáil, FF) in a June update on the project.

Cllr Moriarty said progress has been made since June and talks have continued to take place between the developer and the HSE, and she is confident the project will go ahead, though planning concerns will also have to be addressed.

Caraf Property Developments Ltd, with an address in Dublin, but whose directors are from the local area, had applied and been given permission by Kerry County Council to demolish a building on Main Street, Cahersiveen, containing a shop, supermarket, stores, and private accommodation, to develop a health and medical centre as well as a retail unit, restaurant and offices.

This has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Cllr Michael Cahill (FF) has expressed his deep disappointment with the announcement by the Health Service Executive that they have reached an impasse in discussions.

“A lot of time has been lost on this project to date and it is devastating to now hear, at this late stage in the process, that the HSE find the costs proposed for the Cahersiveen Primary Care Centre are ‘significantly higher than other Primary Care Centres in the region,’” said Cllr Cahill. “We need to know if there is a ‘one size fits all’ for this type of project or are there unique circumstances attached to this particular one.

“This kind of foot dragging is doing the people of Cahersiveen and all of South Kerry a disservice by denying them healthcare facilities that they are entitled to,” he said.

Cllr Moriarty has said, however, that she believes that progress is ongoing: “There is a process in train and I am very hopeful.”