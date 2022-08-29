Will it ever be safe for women to walk our streets and parks?

Last Wednesday morning in Tralee Town Park, Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy was giving interviews about becoming the new Rose of Tralee the night before. She said she wanted to be a role model for young women.

Just a short distance away, Gardaí had sealed off some of the park as part of an investigation. It later emerged that Gardaí were making enquiries into a sexual assault, one they described as ‘shocking’ and ‘nasty’.

There were many headlines last week criticising the relevance of the festival and, of course, everyone is entitled to their views, but one thing no one can argue against is that all 33 Roses are strong, confident women who have flourished in their chosen careers and in life.

For me, the Rose of Tralee shows how far women have come, not least when you look at the high-flying careers of the women who took to the stage. Not long ago, we had a marriage ban forcing women to give up careers once they got wed.

But for all the progress made by and for women, the safety of women on our streets remains of grave concern. The incident in the town park was another stark reminder of the dangers women face, particularly when they go out at night.

Yes, of course, men too face dangers on our streets and in our parks but, by and large, women are usually targeted, and the vast majority of sexual assaults are on women.

The festival had nothing to do with last week’s incident. It was an attack on a 17-year-old female who may have been walking home through the town park. Gardaí had been in the vicinity that night as it is a well-known hang-out area for teenagers.

It raised, yet again, the question ‘will it ever be safe at night for women?’. Garda figures show that sexual offences have been increasing in Ireland since early 2015, and although they appeared to plateau in 2020, the upward trend resumed last year. The most recent figures for 2022 show a slight drop. Some of this is due to more reporting, but it doesn’t change the fact that such incidents happened.

I saw comments, once again, on social media asking why anyone would walk home in the dark, but those questions need to be flipped around. Why shouldn’t it be safe to do so? These kind of comments, in my opinion, move the blame from the one person responsible: the person who committed the crime.

There will be anger, too, that the town is being painted in a bad light, but these incidents happen everywhere and, when they do, they need to be addressed.

Gardaí are investigating this crime, and the victim should be rightly praised for her courage in reporting this as so many such cases go unreported. When they are reported, we ask ourselves uncomfortable but necessary questions.

Of course gardaí can’t patrol every section of the town and the park but, certainly, I think there is a need for more patrols. We also need stronger deterrents: there is a need for better lighting, there is a need for more taxis in our towns, there is a need for more education.

Last year, there were headlines everywhere following the murder of Ashling Murphy, who was brutally killed while out running. There was outrage from men and women about the dangers women face daily.

I wrote a column about the incident which had a very similar tone to this column. Though the town park incident and that of Ashling Murphy are very different, they are also similar in that they highlight the dangers faced by women daily.

At the time, I spoke to women in Kerry about what they faced, and Tralee Town Park came up more than once as an area that women did not feel was safe, both at day and at night. Now, many months on, it is making headlines for a very serious sexual assault.

This was a night-time incident but there have been many harassment incidents in the town park reported on here by The Kerryman, and there have been more than a few calls for more patrols.

Gardaí say they do patrol the park, but I walk it often by day and rarely see them. Years ago I used to run in the park, but concerns for my safety halted that. Gardaí are very busy, but high on the priority list should be the safety of the people using our public spaces.

I don’t have the solution to the problem but I do know that women should be safe to walk, day and night. I don’t think that is too much to ask, as a woman.