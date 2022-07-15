Will Ferrell enjoys dinner in Killarney’s Harrow restaurant – ‘he was an absolute pleasure to deal with’

Will Ferrell, star of hit films such as 'Elf', 'Step Brothers' and 'Anchorman' pictured here with the staff of Harrow restaurant in Killarney on Wednesday.

Harrow restaurant in Killarney were treated to a visit from one of Hollywood’s most popular and enduring funny men this past week when ‘Anchorman’ and ‘Elf' star Will Ferrell stopped in for a spot of dinner on his visit to Kerry.

The 54-year-old was popped into the restaurant on Wednesday night and John O’Leary, chef and part owner of the restaurant, said that the actor was a gentleman and a delight to deal with.

"He was booked in with us there on Wednesday night. He was an absolute pleasure to deal with. He a few martinis and a beetroot dish. Oh absolutely, we were delighted to have him in with us. The whole restaurant was excited, there was a good buzz about the place because of him,” said John.

"I'm not too sure where he was staying but he was part of a Dunbar Golf Travel Group and he was up in Ballybunion as well. He played the Old Course there and I think they might have played a round at Dooks on the Thursday morning but I'm not 100 percent sure of that to be honest."

Ferrell’s visit to the Kingdom follows his ‘Step Brothers’ co-star John C Reilly’s visit to Killorglin back in March paid a not one but two visits to Killorglin's hugely popular Bianconi Inn.

No word yet on whether Reilly had a word in Ferrell’s ear about just how beautiful Kerry is to visit but I’m sure the two old friends will no doubt wax lyrical about Kerry and their respective visits the next time they meet for a catch up.