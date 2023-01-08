Widespread sadness in Kerry and Cork following death of well-known GAA commentator Paudie Palmer

There is widespread sadness across Cork and Kerry this morning, Sunday, January 8 following news that the renowned GAA commentator Paudie Palmer has passed away.

The much loved GAA figure was seriously injured in a hit and run collision outside Inishannon in Cork on Thursday, December 29 and has now tragically died in hospital where he had been in a critical condition.

Paudie (65) lives in Cork but hails from Blackwater, near Templenoe. He worked with C103 in Cork for many years becoming a well-known voice on the Cork airwaves.

Paudie is the uncle and godfather of Claudine Keane, the wife of footballer Robbie Keane. Her father, Denis, is Paudie’s brother. Another brother, Richie, still lives in Blackwater.

Claudine Keane urged people to pray for his recovery following the accident just before New Year’s Eve and in the past week communities across Cork and Kerry have been praying for his recovery.

Tributes have flowed in for Mr Palmer who was known far and wide with the GAA world in mourning following his death.

In Templenoe chairman of the club said that Paudie was a ‘pure gentleman’ a sentiment echoed across GAA circles this morning.

Several GAA clubs have expressed their sadness at the tragic death among them clubs in his adopted home place of Cork including Duhallow GAA club who described him as a "wonderful and friendly personality.”

Cork GAA club also paid tribute to Paudie and said the “press box in Cork and around the country will be a lonely place without his presence.”

He is survived by his wife Collette and daughters Claire and Emily.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.