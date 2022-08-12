Kerry

Why the Rose of Tralee should embrace the only diaspora that matters this year.

Stephen Fernane

Stephen Fernane asks if this year's Rose of Tralee Festival should honour Kerry's Ukrainian community given its strong links with diaspora, culture and emigration. 

The iconic Rose of Tralee statue in Tralee Town Park. Expand

The iconic Rose of Tralee statue in Tralee Town Park.

The Rose of Tralee ballad is a story of love, loss, war, and emigration. Even though we claim it as Kerry’s official anthem, its lyrics represent thematic moods that are universal and personal.

It’s not overstretching it to explore the mutual themes that exist between the famous nineteenth-century ballad - as we in Kerry understand it - and the emotional hurt and displacement from the war in Ukraine.

