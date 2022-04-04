‘Why not avail of it if it's there?’ – cancer survivor Julett raising awareness of Kerry/Limerick health link bus

Julett Culloty’s world was turned upside down when back in April of 2014, at just 24 years old, she was hit with the diagnosis of cervical cancer which, after consultation, it was decided would require an intensive six-week course of treatment, included radiotherapy at the Mid-Western Radiation Oncology Centre in Limerick.

Now, as she celebrates her seventh year in remission, she has teamed up with the Kerry Cancer Support Group and the the Mid-Western Radiation Oncology Centre – located on the grounds of the University Hospital Limerick – to help to raise awareness of the free daily bus service in place which transports people to their treatment at the Mid-Western Radiation Oncology Centre in Limerick.

While not available at the time, Julett has since lauded the responsive introduction of the dedicated Health Link bus service from Kerry to Limerick – launched back in 2019 – and which is delivered by the Kerry Cancer Support Group, with the support of the Mater Private Network.

The bus operates daily starting in Tralee, coming through towns such as Listowel, Glin and Foynes, stopping along the coast road and finishing in Limerick. The service makes a real difference to the patients, taking the stress out of organising daily trips for radiotherapy treatment and providing an opportunity for patients to connect with others coping with a similar illness.

While Julett was lucky enough to be in a position to establish a rota with her large family, friends and neighbours at the time – enjoying the distraction of their company as she attended her daily treatments – she’s aware that not everyone will have this option and has encouraged all those in Kerry who are going through their own cancer treatment at the moment to try and avail of the bus service.

"In my time, it was family, friends, neighbours, they came together and devised a rota so for example on the Monday, my brother might take me, Tuesday, my neighbour might have taken me and then on the Wednesday, it might have been my aunt so it was basically like a whole community thing," she told The Kerryman this week.

"Oh absolutely, if the service had been around when I was getting treatment, it would have made things so much easier. Obviously as good as my family and friends and neighbours were, they'll all have had their own jobs as well and they were taking time off that to help me out and while everyone was happy to help out, if that service had been around when I was getting treatment, it would have lessened the hassle for everyone really,” she added.

“I imagine there's loads of people in Kerry that might not know this new service exists. We're all very familiar with the Kerry-Cork bus but if I can do anything here through this article, it would be to create awareness that this support and transport system is there for people. Why not avail of it [the service] if it's there?" she said.

Looking back on some of the most important parts of her own treatment journey, Julett talked about how important the social aspect was in helping her to keep going, adding that anyone who avails of the bus service from Kerry to Limerick, they will not only benefit from a free transport service that will bring up and down on the same day, but they will also find themselves bonding with a community of people on the same journey as them.

"There's a social aspect to it as well. It's not just a case of it being a mode of transport, you're meeting people who are in similar enough circumstances to yourself and you know, if you're going through treatment , I can't tell you how lovely it is to talk to someone else who is going down a similar road, it's a massive source of comfort,” she said.

"I remember when I was up in Limerick, I had radiation and chemotherapy treatment up there, and you know, it's funny because that's when I got to have my chats with people. I was sitting down for eight hours a day for the chemotherapy and that's when I got talking to people and I'd be hearing their stories and so on. That was the part of my treatment where I actually spoke to people who knew exactly what I was going through," she continued.

Going on, Julett added that being able to receive treatment in Limerick as opposed to Dublin was a huge benefit to her, simply for the fact that after a long day of chemotherapy, she knew she would be going home to her own bed at the end of the day and was guaranteed to see the friendly faces of her friends and family.

"A lot of my early appointments, I was under a doctor in Dublin so a lot of my initial consultations and treatments were there and it sounds daft but even now, when I'm going as far as Dublin, it's the first thing that kind of you remember, those trips up. It was such a lonesome time,” she said.

"After I finished in Limerick, I had to go up to Dublin for a week-and-a-half to have further special radiotherapy up there, I always remember it being so lonesome because I had to be admitted in Dublin for the week-and-a-half, whereas when I was in Limerick, I'd go up every morning, I'd have my treatment, I might be down a couple of hours later again, I could get into my own bed, I could be with my own family, my friends would call over. Whereas, if I had to go further afield, I wouldn't have that support system there,” she said.

"Seeing a friendly face of your family of friends, it's worth its weight in gold during treatment. That really helped me on my own treatment journey,” she finished.

Located on the grounds of the University Hospital Limerick, the Mid-Western Radiation Oncology Centre was built with the support of the local Mid-Western Hospital Development charitable trust, in direct response to a clear local need, and is operated by the Mater Private Network – a leading provider of Radiotherapy in Ireland.

Since it opened in 2005, it has renewed the lives of thousands of families in Kerry, Clare, Tipperary, Cork and Limerick. A profound community need met by a visionary local trust, saving hours in the day and years in the life.

The centre, which delivers comprehensive treatments for both private and public patients diagnosed with cancer as part of a multi-disciplinary patient centric approach, has been in operation for over 15 years and has treated more than 10,000 patients from the mid-west region during this time.