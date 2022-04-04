Kerry

‘Why not avail of it if it's there?’ – cancer survivor Julett raising awareness of Kerry/Limerick health link bus

Julett Culloty, a former Kerry Rose, was just 24 years old when she received her diagnosis of cervical cancer. She spoke to Fergus Dennehy this week to help raise awareness of the dedicated daily Health Link bus service which transports people from Kerry free of charge to their treatment at the Mid-Western Radiation Oncology Centre in Limerick.

Fergus Dennehy

Julett Culloty’s world was turned upside down when back in April of 2014, at just 24 years old, she was hit with the diagnosis of cervical cancer which, after consultation, it was decided would require an intensive six-week course of treatment, included radiotherapy at the Mid-Western Radiation Oncology Centre in Limerick.

Now, as she celebrates her seventh year in remission, she has teamed up with the Kerry Cancer Support Group and the the Mid-Western Radiation Oncology Centre – located on the grounds of the University Hospital Limerick – to help to raise awareness of the free daily bus service in place which transports people to their treatment at the Mid-Western Radiation Oncology Centre in Limerick. 

