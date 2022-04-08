Why more and more opt for mediation in dispute resolution

A quick look at the Mediators’ Institute of Ireland (MII) web page tells you what’s at the core of mediation, “a process in which an independent, neutral mediator” assists several disputing parties in reaching a resolution, collaboratively and consensually.

By the time you finish the same page’s second line, you’ll have seen the MII’s President describe it as “the most significant development in dispute resolution in my lifetime”, and you’re already gaining a sense of the profession’s depth.

An hour in Tralee in the company of those who know the trade cements that, and while mediation still trails other forms of dispute resolution in the numbers seeking it out, that’s changing, and those in the profession present a strong case for why that change should continue.

“The critical thing that has changed everything was the Mediation Act,” says Gerry O’Sullivan, an MII-certified professional mediator trainer. “Once the bill came into place, people began to see it more as an option.”

The Act promotes mediation as “a viable, effective and efficient alternative to court proceedings, thereby reducing legal costs, speeding up the resolution of disputes and reducing the stress and acrimony which often accompanies court proceedings”. Those present add that the parties typically leave mediation with an understanding of the other’s story and the impact the dispute has had on everyone involved.

Though still, perhaps, most closely associated with workplace and separating-couples dispute resolution, mediation covers a broad range of sectors such as commercial, community, restorative justice practices, elder mediation, and agricultural mediation. A hand-out received today provides an outline of what could be at play in disputes over property, contracts, and sport.

While there will be differences from sector to sector, the MII’s web page breaks down what’s at its heart – from before and during mediation to an agreement – and those present offer this in their own words.

“Initially for me, someone either finds me through my website, or they find me through the MII,” says Margaret Flannery, a separating-couples mediator.

“Usually one party will contact and ask if I’ll mediate for them. I will, as long as the other party is willing; it’s a completely voluntary process.

“I contact the other party and ask them if they’re willing to engage in mediation. If they agree, I send them both out an agreement to mediate, which they return. At that point, you start setting up the meetings.

“I’ll hold two separate meetings first: one with the person who contacted, then with the other party, and we start joint meetings, bring them both together in person. After that, we decide how things are going, how many meetings we need, it generally might take six to eight, then we draw up the kind of agreement they want, whether they want to have it legally binding or not, and then they sign, and hopefully they’re all happy afterwards, but they generally are because you give them a chance to decide what’s going to happen for themselves.”

“The agreement from the separating couples’ mediation is usually a memorandum of understanding that both parties bring to their solicitors,” Gerry adds. “It’s looked at and translated into a deed of separation as it goes through the court process.” Where several court appearances might have taken place, one can suffice.

Several present today have undertaken legal work previously but had questioned the effectiveness of litigation and were drawn towards alternative methods of resolving disputes. Mediator Angela McCarthy points out that many mediators come to mediation later in life and bring considerable experience to the table. She adds that some remedies judges cannot bring into effect can come into play during the mediation process.

“The process of mediation is very empowering and respectful of each person involved and their issues and concerns,” another mediator, Ann Walsh, says.

“It’s empowering because they alone make the decisions to resolve their difficulties or the issues that exist between them…they design the best solution for them and their circumstances.

“Conflict, at its essence, is a difference…mediation enables people to find a way through the conflict…it enables them to re-build a broken relationship and create a new future together that they will both be reasonably happy or satisfied with…there might be two winners, but we try not to have any losers.”

Throughout the process, an impartial mediator will themselves hardly say anything, instead skilfully asking open-ended questions to get each party to say what needs to be said, managing the time they each get to say that, ensuring all-round engagement and understanding, and building the story to the point that a solution becomes visible. Confidentiality, fellow mediators Carmel O’Shea Maloney and Bredda Diggin explain, is maintained throughout, as is voluntariness; if a party wishes to opt out, they can. The profession has also been noted for its preventative qualities, addressing conflict before it spills into dispute.

As to what the mediators would like the future to bring for their profession, Carmel hopes those in the legal profession will not look at mediation as competition as both sides are offering something different.

Margaret – who also points out that mediation’s popularity has grown on the back of court lists lengthening due to COVID restrictions – says she would like to see mediation offices available to those going through the family courts.

For Ann, increased visibility of the profession would be most welcome.

“A couple of years ago, I visited Serbia and Romania, and to my delight and surprise, I saw, on the main street, mediation services, just like any other professional service available as a walk-in service available to people,” she says.

“Maybe in the future, we will realise that.”

You can find a mediator at the Mediators’ Institute of Ireland webpage, www.themii.ie.