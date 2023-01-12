Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why migration concerns may yet prove a final fence between Sinn Fein and Government

Stephen Fernane

Stephen Fernane asks if ongoing concerns over migration and pressure on public services represent a long-term threat to Sinn Féin’s core voter base. 

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill. Expand

Close

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill.

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill.

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill.

kerryman

In case politicians hadn’t already noticed, the battle for the hearts and minds of voters regarding migration issues has already started as General Election 2025 looms on the horizon.

More than any other party, Sinn Féin may need to take notice of this as concerns over migration are likely to be loudest within working communities – also known as the Sinn Féin core.  

Privacy