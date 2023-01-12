Why migration concerns may yet prove a final fence between Sinn Fein and Government

In case politicians hadn’t already noticed, the battle for the hearts and minds of voters regarding migration issues has already started as General Election 2025 looms on the horizon.

More than any other party, Sinn Féin may need to take notice of this as concerns over migration are likely to be loudest within working communities – also known as the Sinn Féin core.

Up to now, Sinn Féin has done everything right as a political party: its support base has grown; its brand has captured a demographic of voters not traditionally a part of its base. It’s all been a huge success.

Sinn Féin’s elected personnel – at local and national level – continue to manipulate every lapse in Government policy from housing and health to education and the myriad of social issues. Sinn Féin is adept at hoovering up the public judgement which suggests it has the answers to the country’s woes, which it might well have.

Sinn Féin is often depicted as a buffer between the bread-and-butter-issues affecting people and the institutionally tired decisions of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. They know politics is about optics, and twisting inadequate decision-making of opponents until it breaks into an alternative, namely, Sinn Féin.

And yet there’s a disturbance in the force. A disturbance in the shape of migration that has the potential to undo a huge chunk of Sinn Fein’s work in ordinary working-class communities – the latter being the foundation on which the party’s rise to power was built over the past 20 years. The reliable base.

So why the danger? The answer is far-right extremism and anti-immigration sentiment that is currently shifting some of the electoral ground from under Sinn Féin. The problem for the party is that its pro-migration stance is in alignment with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Nothing much wrong with that except that it raises allegations of conformism with the so-called institutional parties.

The worry isn’t that rhetoric-seeking extremists will muster enough political support to create a plethora of TDs in the next Dáil. The danger for Sinn Féin lies in anti-immigration logic filling the void created by Government failure to connect with the migration concerns as expressed by ordinary people.

Regardless of how warm and generous the majority of Kerry people are in welcoming refugees, a growing swell of opinion suggests all is not well, that public services are struggling due to the disproportionate rise in migration.

This is joined by the concerns of many women who feel a concentration of asylum-seeking males roaming the streets is intimidating. Real or otherwise, these are public anxieties that are being exposed to manipulation by darker forces.

The recent protest outside Sinn Féin Deputy Pa Daly’s constituency office in Tralee, and the barrage of anger he faced online over his opposition to protesters in Killarney - not of all whom can be called extremists – should serve as a warning to Sinn Féin.

Some will claim that social media is an unreliable base from which to extract sane opinion. By the same token, it shouldn’t be dismissed as a finger on the pulse of public sentiment.

To be fair, those calling Sinn Fein a ‘plantation party’ and being wedded to the idea of supporting open borders is inaccurate and utter nonsense.

Many of its elected representatives are at one in their criticism of protesting outside buildings where women and children are seeking refuge. Sinn Féin – like most of us – support those wishing to escape political upheaval and poverty in their home countries.

Much of Sinn Féin’s manifesto in 2020 holds firm on this position. It states that Sinn Féin is determined to avoid the failed policies that have fostered resentments and tensions in other countries regarding immigration.

It blames successive Governments for having failed to deliver what is needed in terms of housing and health delivery for refugees.

Sinn Féin does not want open borders. It believes that every state has an obligation to enact immigration policies with well-functioning rules that best serve the interests of people. It agrees in effective integration with adequate support and resourcing.

So why, considering it has a clearly pointed position on migration – one at odds with its criticism – does Sinn Féin suddenly find itself on the back foot with many core voters? The answer is a distortion of social fears and anxieties.

Far from me to instruct Sinn Féin on how it strategies and connects with voters. But there is live opinion out there – perception or otherwise – that it is turning its back on its working-class base on the migration issue. The party will say otherwise, yet this viewpoint is already being distilled as fact.

Sinn Féin has work to do with its voters if it wants to clear the final fence and govern after 2025. A sign that this work is already underway came on Thursday morning when Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald declared on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that people should take their migration concerns to the steps of Government Buildings.

I’m sure they will. For now, Sinn Féin needs to figure out a way to distinguish itself from being labelled as just another mainstream political party on the hot topic of migration.