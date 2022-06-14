Who is the lucky Lotto winner in Rathmore?

Celebrations are ongoing at Hickey’s Centra, Rathmore, where a lucky winner has scooped €500,000 in the Euro Millions Lottery. Pictured are Eamonn Magnier (Manager), Donagh Hickey (Proprietor) and Staff members Hannah Rahilly and Noreen Lehane. Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald

Who could it be? That is the question on everyone’s lips in Rathmore this week after Hickey’s Centra Rathmore sold a winning €500,000 Euromillions ticket.

The exciting news came through to the shop last Friday night late and since then the community is buzzing with the exciting news.

No-body has come forward yet to claim the money and everyone is hopeful that it may be some-one local.

"There is great excitement, people have been congratulating us if it was us. People are wondering who it is and are hoping it is some-one local,” said owner Donagh Hickey.

"It would be just great if it was some-one local .. No names have been mentioned yet anyway and there would be passing trade but given the time it was sold on Thursday evening it might be local.”

Donagh said that he got the call from National Lottery on Friday night that Hickey’s Central sold a winning €500,000 Quick Pick ticket. He had assumed at first there was some issue but was delighted with the good news that a winning ticket had been sold in the shop.

This is their first big winning ticket but over the years they have had smaller winning tickets.

The National Lottery have appealed for the winner to come forward and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.