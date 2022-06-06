Who are you really interacting with online?

A friend of mine was asked recently where she met her new boyfriend. Online of course, she said; it is the only way to meet people and, nowadays, it seems she is right. Whether you are in your teens, 20s, 30s or 40s, online is the way to go. There are loads of apps – the names of some of which I don’t even know because I am too old – and the online dating market is booming. You must be on it.

Social media apps came into sharp focus in Kerry this week when Senator Mark Daly in Kenmare became inadvertently linked to an online scam he had no part in. Fraudsters used his photos to con women out of thousands of dollars on the dating app Tinder.

The Kenmare Senator said he was horrified that his photos were used and called for swift action by the authorities.

According to reports, a New Zealand woman sent the equivalent of €315,000 in New Zealand Dollars to a profile using several pictures of the Fianna Fáil politician.

She told the news website Stuff.co.nz that she had become “infatuated” with the profile after matching with it four years ago.

This profile used the fake name ‘Rodney Mullen’. The woman, who spoke to Stuff.co.nz under the alias ‘Donna’, said the fraudsters posing as ‘Mullen’ pretended to be a Dubai-based building executive.

According to a report in the Sunday Times, another woman sent more than NZ$1million to someone operating under the fake name ‘Fred Ritterman’. This profile also stole and used pictures of Daly.

Mr Daly said he had no idea that his photos had been used for this.

This is referred to as ‘catfishing’; usually, a person takes information and images from other people and uses them to create a new, fake identity for themselves on social media.

In more online-related headlines in recent weeks, the ‘Two Johnnies’ podcast on catfishing has attracted huge attention and has been the subject of many chats I’ve had with friends in recent weeks.

Co-host Johnny B shared his experience of being catfished by a woman on Instagram, changing the names of people involved to protect their identities.

He revealed that he began communicating with a woman using the name Cora O'Donovan on Instagram, and they had exchanged loads of messages.

However, he never got to meet her as she kept making excuses, and eventually he met with another person, supposedly Cora’s friend. He grew suspicious and his ensuing investigation revealed that more than 40 people, including GAA players, had been catfished by the same operator of multiple accounts since 2014.

The photos in the account were also allegedly taken from other, real accounts.

The riveting podcast shone a light on the dark online world, as does the story of Senator Daly. His call for action, though of course warranted, is unlikely to stop this type of scam though, and what action can be taken?

It does make you wonder just who are you really interacting with online and how do you trust the images shared with you. Are they really who they say they are?

Of course, there are plenty of lovely stories of people who have met online, some so successful that they have led to marriage. However, more and more ‘catfishing’ stories are coming to light.

Many people are too embarrassed to speak about their experience. The Two Johnnies revealed the same fake-account operator had been going since 2014 – that is eight years of people being scammed into talking to someone under false pretences.

The same for those woman in New Zealand, although they were also affected financially, not just emotionally.

Catfishing itself is not a criminal act, though identify fraud, in its own right, is a crime. However, many of these ‘catfishers’ are not stealing an identity; they are creating fake identities using photos of one person and pairing it with fake information.

Extortion and blackmail are also crimes, but this also did not apply in these cases.

It is very difficult, therefore, to legislate for these crimes. What category do they fall under?

But something must be done; the consequences of being catfished, whether emotional or financial or both, can be devastating.

Of course the levels of catfishing vary; the case of Mark Daly’s photos being used to create fake profiles led to a financial loss for the woman involved.

In the case of ‘The Two Johnnies’ it was was more emotionally damaging given that those chatting to ‘Cora’ and the operator’s other accounts, had started to like who they were conversing with and wanted to meet someone who, unbeknownst to them, did not exist.

At the end of the day, such behaviour adversely affects people.

A possible step might be to introduce more stringent guidelines for setting up accounts. You need ID to set up a bank account, so why not all social-media accounts, not just dating apps but more commonly used sites such as Facebook and Twitter too.

And, in the meantime, treat online with caution with as much caution as you can, for all the good sides it can have.