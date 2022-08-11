White-tailed eagles soar as Taoiseach plays role in release in Tarbert

A White Tailed Eagle takes flight at the release site of the White Tailed Eagles cage in the Tarbert Estuary. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

An Taoiseach Michael Martin, who witnessed the release of the Wild Tailed Eagle Chicks on Friday, with Cormac and Isla Wall, on whose farm was used to house the White Tailed Eagle chicks, in Tarbert Estuary. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

16 more White-Tailed Eagles will be introduced to the skies in Munster this month and An Taoiseach Micheál Martin played a role when he released the first of these in Tarbert last week.

The white-tailed Eagle chicks arrived in Kerry Airport on Friday July 1 this year, as part of a long-term wildlife reintroduction project . The 2022 phase of this landmark collaboration, to restore a native bird to Irish skies, sees the release of sixteen young eagles at three sites across Munster, including Killarney National Park, Lough Derg and the lower Shannon estuary.

More birds were also released this week in Killarney on Tuesday when the Norwegian Ambassador along with a group of visiting Norwegians, who collected the eagles in Norway and made this re-introduction programme possible, will visit Killarney National Park

Releasing the eagles last week the Taoiseach said he was delighted to have this opportunity.

“I have followed this project for a number of years now and watching the eagles take to the skies for the first time is something that will last long in the memory. It is wonderful to see the development since the first introduction of chicks a number of years ago. These white-tailed eagles are magnificent birds which will play a key role in a functioning ecosystem, after having been driven to extinction in the 19th Century as a result of human actions.

He paid tribute to all those involved in the project from the National Parks and Wildlife Service to local farmers, local communities and conservation bodies.

The re-establishment of breeding White-tailed Eagles at sites like Glengarriff, Lough Derg and Killarney has proven hugely popular with local residents and visitors.

In 2020 when physical tourism was non-existent due to the Covid-19 restrictions, live streaming of a White-tailed Eagle nest in Glengarriff, Co Cork, proved to be a huge virtual nature attraction, even making the recent BBC list of top 20 virtual nature attractions in the world.

The release this week comes as Glengarrif Nature Reserve have announced a new pair of eagles have successfully fledged a check this year.

The adult male Brendan is a first time dad and also becomes the first Irish-bred White-tailed Sea Eagle male to successfully breed in over 100 years. An Irish-bred female has been nesting on the shores of Lough Derg since 2020, but Brendan is the first male to rear a chick. The mother is Black P, who has been nesting in the area for several years now.