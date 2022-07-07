Kerry

‘When you bring people together, you create magic'

Sinead Kelleher

Sinead Kelleher visits the RDI hub in Killorglin to spend a day remote working and finds this could be the perfect option 

Catching up, reporter Sinead Kelleher chats with Patch Corcoran and Mary O&rsquo;Sullivan. Photo: Michael G Kenny Expand
Our reporter Sinead Kelleher hard at work trying out the facilities at RDI Hub in Killorglin at an open day on Thursday last. Photo by Michael G Kenny Expand
One of the groups who attended the open day at the RDI Hub Killorglin getting an introduction to the facilities in the event space of the complex. Photo by Michael G Kenny Expand

I have just had coffee with an Italian IT worker who now lives in Cahersiveen, chatted to a Kerry woman who made the brave move from the capital back to Kerry and spoke to another who, having worked abroad and lived in Dublin, purchased a house in Caragh Lake and is working from a self-contained unit out the back of the house.

What are we all doing? We are visiting the RDI Hub in Killorglin, in a bid to use it as a base for remote working. 

