‘When a child dies you shut yourself off’ – Kerry mother talks about coping with the loss of her son

Tralee mother Gillian Tobin talks about the sorrow of losing a child and how she found emotional support through Anam Cara, an organisation set up for bereaved parents.

Gillian Tobin holds a picture of her late son, David, with his siblings. (Photo by Domnick Walsh). Expand

Gillian Tobin holds a picture of her late son, David, with his siblings. (Photo by Domnick Walsh).

Stephen Fernane

David Tobin developed muscular dystrophy when he was eight years old. Quiet but observant, once he got to know you, he usually liked you. That was David’s way - always funny and engaging.

David suffered from painful contractures of his hips and knees. His mother, Gillian – his beacon of love and protector – would place a soft pillow under his knees to comfort the pain.

