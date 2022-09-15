What’s the view of Tralee MD councillors on moving the courthouse to Island of Geese?

At Monday’s full meeting of Kerry County Council the seven elected councillors for the Tralee Municipal District - including 26 councillors representing separate MD areas - will debate and vote on whether to sell a portion of the Island of Geese site to the Court Services to build a new courthouse.

This has produced no shortage of controversy in recent years but it seems a conclusion will finally be reached this coming Monday.

In September 2021, Tralee MD councillors were asked by The Kerryman for their opinions on the question of moving the courthouse to the former Denny site. Below is their answers. It remains to be seen if these answers will change by the time a vote is taken on Monday.

Cllr Johnnie Wall ( Fianna Fáil):

“We don’t have the full information at the moment. I don’t want to see a courthouse in Island of Geese but if it comes down to it, I will vote for it. If it’s established that Tralee Courthouse is not fit for purpose, I will vote to have it anywhere in Tralee. If we don’t, we will lose jobs. The new courthouse would be across from the [Gardaí] barracks in a wide-open space. If we don’t, the courthouse will be moved out of Tralee.”

Cllr Sam Locke (Independent):

“This goes against what the people of Tralee want to see on the Denny site. The people of Tralee have serious reservations and objections to a courthouse at Island of Geese. There are grounds at the back of the existing courthouse that could be incorporated in the Court Service. This is a vacant property and could be used to refurbish a new court property. Rather than spend millions on a new building on the Denny site, we should refurbish the site on Ashe Street.”

Cllr Terry O’Brien (Labour):

“If the Court Service is offered a space in the Denny site, it would take up less than a quarter of the site. There are big concerns out there that it’s going to take over the whole site, it’s not. The courthouse in Tralee is not solely for ‘crime and punishment’, it also has Family Law and many other aspects to it. There is no facility to extend or renovate the existing courthouse. I’m for having a courthouse in Tralee, and I’d love for it to stay in Ashe Street but I’m reliably informed that it can’t. The Court Service need to decide one way or the other at this stage and let people know.”

Cllr Deirdre Ferris (Sinn Féin):

“I still haven’t completely made a decision on how I’m going to vote on this when it comes forward. I want to see some level of engagement with the Court Service in relation to the existing structure in Ashe Street. I’m not saying this is what’s being said, but I feel because they have identified the site, if we go against it, they will move the court services away from Tralee. I don’t think Tralee town can suffer another large-scale loss of business like that…We must be responsible and make an informed decision here. Some people are not going to be happy but at the end of the day we must make a decision that benefits every sector.”

Cllr Cathal Foley (Sinn Feín):

“Until I see a concrete proposal I can’t say if I’m for it or against it. At the moment, I’m leaning against it due to the lack of clarity and detail. Courts offer a lot more services these days than just criminal cases, you also have Family Law and Civil cases so I wouldn’t go along that line. What I would hate to see is the courthouse lost to the centre of town. At all costs it needs to remain in the centre of Tralee. It brings in a lot of business to shops, restaurants, and cafes. There is a whole economy around a court service.”

Cllr Mikey Sheehy (Fianna Fáil):

“There is a lot of talk and bluster but in the same breath there is no direction or actual concrete plans in place. We’ve been told the current courthouse isn’t fit for purpose. Court dates are being lost to Limerick and Cork, but the Court Service has not come back to Kerry County Council to say they are going to move.

"We’re awaiting direction from the Court Service, and I think it's an unfair position by them and the Department of Justice. There is a lot of talk about Island of Geese, but no proposals have come before us. I would need to see the full level of information before deciding. We need the Court Service to define their position. Neither can the council wait forever for them to make a decision.”

Cllr Jim Finucane (Fine Gael) was unavailable for comment at the time of the questionnaire.