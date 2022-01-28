What’s the future for CCTV in our communities?

A RECENT €110,000 fine incurred by Limerick City and County Council for its use of CCTV cameras is having a chilling effect on communities in this county who are long-campaigning for greater use of the technology here.

Many fear the repercussions of the case against the Limerick authority will completely stymie efforts to surmount the red-tape and funding challenges already in their way.

The Council was hit with the fine from the Data Protection Commission (DPC) which found it to have breached EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in 50 separate instances.

The DPC ruled that the council had no legal basis or Garda authorisation for the installation of numerous CCTV cameras over the past 15 years; and that the authority consequently processed data for traffic management purposes without lawful basis and infringed GDPR rules when refusing subject access requests regarding personal data.

The council now has up to 120 days to switch off the cameras found to have been in the breach of the GDPR ‘until a legal basis can be identified’.

The Limerick local authority said it is reviewing the decision implications ‘with a view to taking all necessary and corrective actions’.

Sweeping GDPR regulations came into effect across the EU in 2018 to protect citizens’ personal digital data – encompassing images taken by CCTV cameras.

But its impact in the Limerick case had led to concern over the State’s ability to fight crime effectively – coming at a time when focus has sharpened on public safety to an acute degree in the wake of the Ashling Murphy killing in Offaly.

Fine Gael Minister of State Patrick Donovan from Limerick is to write to the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee outlining his concern over the DPC case and its likely impact on the fight against crime in the county and beyond.

“Something in me was absolutely horrified and really upset to think that our own local authority was successfully prosecuted in this way,” the minister said.

“The purpose of CCTV – which all of us would intend for it to be used –is to protect our communities, to protect our loved ones and to make sure if there is wrongdoing in our community that the local authorities can successfully give that information to An Garda Síochána and it can be used in the prevention, detection and successful prosecution of a crime.”

Gardaí have long been clear as to their desire for the wide-scale deployment of cameras in the battle against crime. But the economic crash and the years of cuts to policing budgets that followed have kept this a pipe dream, largely.

Necessity saw numerous community groups rising up to fill the breach and actively campaign for community-operated CCTV systems in towns, villages and other rural locations in Kerry.

That Ireland does not have the CCTV reach of a jurisdiction like Britain is a cause of cautious optimism for many concerned with the authoritarian creep of a surveillance state.

But communities say CCTV remains one of the sharpest weapons against crime in rural areas where garda boots are thin on the ground.

It’s a deterrent to roving burglar gangs and other criminals; and vital in arming the State with crucial evidence in the investigating of crimes after they happen.

As hard as it was for communities to come in and operate CCTV schemes previously, the GDPR rules are now making it utterly discouraging groups say.

In fact, one community that knows exactly the value of such schemes had to walk away from its operation of the local CCTV network as a direct result of the advent of GDPR.

The Killorglin Community CCTV consortium installed the network back in 2008; and it has proved crucial in the prosecution of a number of heinous crimes since.

It had also been acutely conscious of data privacy ever before GDPR arrived, former Sinn Féin councillor Damian Quigg who was heavily involved in the campaign for years, told The Kerryman.

“It was a community-owned model that was best practice as far as I’m concerned. It worked very effectively in Killorglin. I became involved in 2014 as I was a member of the Joint Policing Committee."

“The monitoring screens were in the garda station in Killorglin but it was owned by the community and controlled by the data protection officers on our committee. Anytime the gardaí needed to look for an image they had to go through the committee and they [data officers] made the decision in tandem with the gardaí.

“To my mind this community-run model was itself a model of best practice, ensuring accountability and transparency in terms of the protection of data at all times, and one that was run from the bottom up, from the community itself.”

So there was a certain irony and great disappointment for the group when the arrival of regulations further tightening the control of personal digital data put paid to their involvement. The liability was too high for a voluntary group to incur.

“We were told that Kerry County Council was taking it over as the data authority and that was the end of the community involvement in it,” Mr Quigg explained.

He said he does not know the basis on which the gardaí now access the footage or the degree to which the screens are monitored in the station.

“It was a major disappointment to us, but at the same time there was an element of relief as people felt that the onus of financing had been taken over by a government body.”

Long before GDPR rules bit, it had become a struggle for the community to pay for – a scrap metal collection was successfully mounted at one point to fund the system.

“It was very labour intensive and we found that we were going back to the same people, the same businesses in our efforts to raise funds. What we suggested was that the Department of Justice would provide some bit of funding.”

It’s not clear to what extent the current system covers Killorglin, but he said that there is a dire need for more cameras in certain popular walking routes in the locality.

“The whole Ashling Murphy killing has brought it all to light again. I know councillors are calling for gardaí to patrol the walkway in Killorglin, but for that to happen in a meaningful way the gardaí need the resources and that won’t happen with the resources as they are at present. There should be a camera and public lighting system on the walkway on the old railway bridge as a lot of people, including men, feel vulnerable walking there.”

There was no arguing with the value of the CCTV in Killorglin.

Evidence gleaned from the camera system was crucial in, among many other cases:

• establishing some of the last known movements of Jolanta Lubiene (27) and her eight-year-old daughter Enrika before their brutal killing by Aurimas Andruska, of Ardmoniel Heights, Killorglin, in 2013

• establishing some of the last known movements of Beaufort man James Cahillane in the moments prior to his murder in 2012, a case that remains unsolved

• cracking a case in which an elderly woman living alone had been targeted by rogue callers.

Another community further north at a prime entry point into the county had been campaigning hard for similar measures to fight crime.

“Our concern then became the burden they were putting on communities to install CCTV schemes - it was effectively inoperable,” John Fox of the Tarbert Development Association said.

“We went before the Joint Policing Committee at a meeting in Tralee three years ago, pleading with them to get a sensible approach to the funding, management and up-keep of such a scheme and that the Government should put in place the resources to ensure its deliver but nothing happened.”

Gardaí were behind the community’s effort but the criteria required by the Department of Justice ultimately forced the Tarbert group to abandon its plans.

“There were over 70 stages of regulations and rules for any community to get this in. We had to get 60 per cent of the money necessary to run it with a maximum grant of 30 per cent available. We had to have a bank account available for inspection at all times; we had to agree the site for the pole; we had to sign that we would be controllers and we would let no one else access it without authorisation amid many other things.

“It was impossible. It’s not inventing the wheel! They have this all over the world and use it everywhere and we need it for the good of our security, in our homes and villages. Tarbert is a gateway town to the county and we feel that just one properly-located pole could have far-reaching effects in the fight against crime.

“Now, on top of all of this comes this latest data protection case against Limerick Council. Imagine if a local community was fined that? We are still hand-to-mouth in terms of financing the group here, what hope would any community have in such an instance?”