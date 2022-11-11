Kerry

What would I do without social media? I might have to join the real world

Sinead Kelleher

kerryman

I’m at lunch, scrolling through my phone. I mindlessly eat my food all the while staring at Facebook. What am I looking at? Nothing, really; the lives of other people: what they are doing, their holidays, their children, their exercise routine. I tell myself I keep in touch with Facebook for work, I tell myself I must be on social media to find the stories I need to do my job. It is partially true but, without doubt, I don’t need to scroll through it for literally hours a day.

I finish work, I sit on the couch, switch on the TV, and again I scroll through Facebook. I see books I might like to read, clothes I definitely would like to buy. Time passes. I go down a rabbit hole and forget the TV’s even on. I switch to Twitter for a look; I have an account there, too, but I rarely tweet, just scroll and pass time. 

