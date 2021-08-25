What if this was to happen to another family?

A Glenbeigh mother whose son waited more than three hours for an ambulance following an accident and eventually had to be taken to Cork University Hospital by his mother has hit out the ambulance service for the delay in answering the call.

Ita Lynch had to drive all the way from Killarney to Skibbereen to take her son to hospital after he was injured in West Cork two weeks ago. Ultimately two of his fingers have since been amputated.

The accident occurred just before 7pm on Wednesday, August 11 and an ambulance was contacted. An hour later the ambulance was again contacted but were unable to give a time when they would arrive. SouthDoc was then contacted and arrived to treat the teenager at 9.15pm on the same evening. They too made contact with the Ambulance but the crew were unable to give a time of arrival.

By this stage Ita had been left with no choice but to travel to Skibbereen and take her son to hospital and five hours after the accident she brought with to A&E at Cork University Hospital.

Ita has nothing but praise for the staff at CUH but said she is ‘frustrated’ at the response from the ambulance service.

"He could not have been better looked after at CUH but I had to drive from Kerry to Cork because no ambulance arrived. SouthDoc wanted him to get an ambulance but none came,” explained Ita.

Having been treated in CUH that night the family returned home to Glenbeigh and on Sunday they returned to CUH where surgery took place to remove his index and middle finger.

He returned home later that night and was in so much pain that Ita had to ring SouthDoc for assistance but they were unable to help forcing her to ring for an an ambulance solely to get pain relief for her son. He was transferred to UHK where he received pain medication and discharged the following day.

Ita is angry that she had to use an ambulance for an issue that SouthDoc could have attended and believes the health system is wrong.

"This is why the system is the way it is. We had to wait for an ambulance in Skibbereen that we didn’t get and then we had to ring one on Sunday when we didn’t need it. What if another family needed an ambulance on Sunday night like Wednesday night.”

She said she was sharing her story to high-light the ‘system’ that is in place. She said the medical staff throughout the ordeal were fantastic but she is angry and frustrated that no ambulance could aid her son and that SouthDoc also failed to help them when they needed it.

"What if this happens to another family. .. I believe we were failed by the health system on more than one occasion. I am not normally someone who complains but I do feel this needs to be hi-lighted. Also if that ambulance was needed urgently on Sunday night like it was on the Wednesday when he needed one at the time of the accident they would not have been able to respond because South doc was unable to call and give the child pain relief - no wonder the system is broke,” she said.

Cllr Michael Cahill was contacted by the family and said the situation that arose was totally ‘unacceptable’

This [the ambulance service] is not a service that you can put a monetary value on and it must be organised to operate at its most efficient level possible which certainly does not appear to be the situation presently.”

The HSE had no responded to queries from The Kerryman at the time of going to print.