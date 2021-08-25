Kerry

What if this was to happen to another family?

Sinead Kelleher

A Glenbeigh mother whose son waited more than three hours for an ambulance following an accident  and eventually had to be taken to Cork University Hospital by his mother has hit out the ambulance service for the delay in answering the call. 

Ita Lynch had to drive all the way from Killarney to Skibbereen to take her son to hospital after he was injured in West Cork two weeks ago. Ultimately two of his fingers have since been amputated.

The accident occurred  just before 7pm on Wednesday, August 11 and an ambulance was contacted. An hour later the ambulance was again contacted but were unable to give a time when they would arrive. SouthDoc was then contacted and arrived to treat the teenager at 9.15pm on the same evening. They too made contact with the Ambulance but the crew were unable to give a time of arrival.

