West Limerick woman’s concept keeps precious memories safe

A West Limerick-based woman put the COVID lockdown to superb use to realise a long-held ambition and fill a gap in the market – and her entrepreneurial efforts have since seen her expand on that initial successful brainwave.

Lisa Daly of ‘This is You’ is based in Ballyhahill but also has strong links to Kerry; she attended school in Tarbert, and her father hails from Lixnaw.

In the midst of tight COVID restrictions, she decided the time was right to act on an idea she formed when she became a mother roughly 10 years earlier. The mother-of-five sold her first This is You Memory Journal in March of that year, putting a new twist on a familiar concept.

“My first son was born almost 12 years ago, and I’ve always kept a little journal in my press in the kitchen,” she said.

“But the journals usually go from nought to one or nought to five.

“I wanted to keep funny things he said he did for longer. With all my kids, it got bigger and bigger, so I thought it might be an idea to do it for real. During lock-down, I said if I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it.”

The This is You Lifetime Children’s Memory Journal is designed to keep memories all the way up to 21 before being presented as a 21st-birthday gift.

In doing so, she filled a gap in the market, and with a little help from bloggers and influencers who liked what they saw, it has proven a success to the point that she has built on the idea.

She now sells travel accessories; home organisational journals; lifetime memory milestone cards that also go up to age 21; stationary; Christmas hampers; and wedding guest books, among other things.

“But the lifetime memory journal is the best-seller and, I think, always will be,” she said.

“It goes all the way up to 21 years and it’s just not on the market.”

She confirmed also that her eldest, the original spark for the idea, will receive a journal of his own on his 21st birthday!

You can find out more on thisisyou.ie, and you can follow Lisa on Instagram @thisisyou_x.