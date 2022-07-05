West Kerry Tractor Run raises €12k for three worthy causes

Seamus Devane, John Patrick O’Sullivan and Mary Devane. €4,000 each was donated to three separate charities, including the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association. Photo by Manuela Dei Grandi

West Kerry Tractor Run committee members Mary, Hannah and Seamus Devane and John O’Sullivan presenting a cheque to Gáirdín Mhuire representatives Kay O’Shea (carer) and Jim Ashe (bus driver) with funds raised during their 2021tractor run event. Photo by Manuela Dei Grandi

West Kerry Tractor Run committee members presenting a cheque to the West Kerry Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, fundraised during their tractor run event last November. Photo by Manuela Dei Grandi

Not even a COVID-enforced interruption could put a dent in the popularity of the West Kerry Tractor Run – Mórchuaird Tarracóra Chorca Dhuibhne – as it returned for its third edition last November.

This time, the event raised a combined €12,000 for three charities, including two very close to the hearts of its Lios Póil figureheads, Seamus Devane and John Patrick O’Sullivan. Seamus and his family will forever be grateful for the care the Gáirdín Mhuire centre in Dingle gave to his late wife, Noreen; while John Patrick, a lung-transplant recipient, is a passionate advocate for the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association. Both charities received €4,000 from the 2021 tractor run, the first held since 2019.

A third charity, the West Kerry Community Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, also received €4,000. These funds have now been handed on to the beneficiaries.

The tractor run itself has raised in excess of €70,000 for good causes since it was established in 2018.