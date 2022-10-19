West Kerry to carve out a path to cleaner travel

Local Link Kerry are switching the West Kerry buses from electric to diesel and under the Pathfinder project people will be encouraged to make more use of the bus service. Photo by Declan Malone

A big effort will be made over the next three years to get people in West Kerry out of their cars and into buses and other sustainable modes of transport, after Dingle was named this week as one of 35 ‘Pathfinder’ projects nationally and only two in Kerry that have been chosen to lead the way towards more environmentally-friendly travel.

The projects included in the Pathfinder Programme seek to develop and encourage alternatives to the private car as people’s sole mode of transport and by doing so to set an example for others to follow. The projects, which are due to come into effect over the next three years, form part of the government’s strategy for reducing carbon emissions from the transport sector and they range from developing cycle paths to improving bus services.

The Dingle project is listed under the ‘public transport initiatives’ section of the Pathfinder Programme but in reality it is much broader. Deirdre de Bhailís, Manager of Dingle Hub which is coordinating the West Kerry project, told The Kerryman there are four key strands to the initiative which aims to find viable alternatives to the private car as the sole means of transport in rural areas. These are:

• The Local Link bus service in West Kerry will switch to electric buses over the next few weeks, the service will be expanded and people will be encouraged to travel by bus more often.

• Promoting and facilitating car pooling and car sharing. In this case ‘car pooling’ means people giving each other lifts in their cars, while ‘car sharing’ means making electric cars available to rent locally.

• Encouraging people to get rid of their petrol or diesel powered cars and switch to electric cars, bikes or scooters instead and examining the possibility of converting heavy transport and farm vehicles to bio-gas.

• Developing cycle and walking paths to make it safer and easier for people to cycle or walk to school, work, or the shop.

Deirdre said the ideal outcome from the project would be to reverse the West Kerry trend of households having two or more cars and instead have a situation where a household might have one car and would use the bus or other modes of transport when necessary.

She said Dingle Hub has been working on the projects – some of which originated from community groups – for the past year and the government’s Pathfinder Programme has now provided a way of bringing them together under one heading and with one aim. However, the success of the project rests heavily on West Kerry having the necessary infrastructure - such as charging point for electric cars, bus shelters in the countryside, and cycle paths for people who are willing to cycle rather than drive.

“Over the next few months we’ll be scoping this out to identify what we need in the peninsula in terms of infrastructure and where we will get the money to pay for it… Having the support of the government [via the Pathfinder Programme] means it will be possible to get funding. We have a real opportunity now to say this is what will work in our area and this is what will make it happen,” said Deirdre.

Green Party representative for West Kerry Dr Peadar Ó Fionnáin said the project gives West Kerry a chance to show what is possible for rural Ireland.

“We will always have cars in rural Ireland, but it’s not black and white! We can reduce the number of trips we drive, and the number of cars we own. This pathfinder project will aim to tempt us out of our cars with a host of options such as improved public transport, car-pooling, e-bike rental and safer infrastructure for walking and cycling. As a community we should embrace this opportunity to be a shining example of a modern sustainable community we can be proud of,” he said.

Meanwhile, General Manager of TFI Local Link Kerry Alan O’Connell confirmed that Local Link will introduce two electric buses to its West Kerry routes over the next few weeks and, over time, the diesel buses that are currently in use will be phased out. The number of services on existing routes in West Kerry is also to be expanded in the near future, he said.