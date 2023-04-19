West Kerry teenager wins national short film award for Irish language scannán ‘Nellie’

West Kerry teenager, Malachaí Ó Ciardhubháin is now officially an award winning filmmaker after he won the Best Screenplay award for his Irish language short film, ‘Nellie’.

The film, which tells the story of a dispute over the family farm, with a literal twist in the tail, won the award at the Fresh International Film Festival.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Malachaí said that he and Páidí MacGearailt - an actor in the film - were both blown away at having been named as winners, such was the high standard of entries at this year’s event.

“It’s brilliant. It’s been a great few days. We were honestly a little bit surprised that we won just because the standard was just really high this year compared to other years. We were blown away by the standard, so to win was fantastic,” he said.

Going on, Malachaí said that work had begun on the film last August and with editing and all of the post production work, it was officially wrapped back in December.

“It took a bit of time. We had no budget, just the one camera and just the lads helping out with it. It was real bare bones stuff but that’s part of the fun of it all,” he said,” he continued.

As for any future films or projects, Malachaí said that any ideas have had to be put on hold due to the small matter of his having to do the Leaving Cert in a few months time; but he said that once summer hits, there is a few ideas brewing in the back of his head.

Malachaí’s film is now available to watch on YouTube by searching for ‘Nellie Short Film’.

Elsewhere in Killarney, a 16-year-old student from St Brendan’s College in Killarney finished in second place overall in the Young Filmmaker of the Year category.

Glen Bowler’s short film titled ‘The Legend of Patrick Greenwood’ was about a retired soldier turned gardener who considers what legacy he will leave behind. It was a period drama set in amazing locations with an environmental theme.