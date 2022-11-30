West Kerry Singer hits the right note with fourth CD for charity

Sráid Eoin songster Thomas O’Callaghan has just completed his fourth CD and while he has remained solidly on course in his mission to raise funds for charity, this time out Thomas has taken a change of direction in his choice of tunes.

The new CD, entitled ‘Outside the Box’, was recorded when time allowed over the past two years and last week Thomas handed it over to Colm ‘Gooch’ Cooper, ambassador for the Kerry Cancer Support Group charity which will distribute the CD to shops and will benefit from all future sales.

“We have all heard about the Health Link Bus. Like a rainbow, it’s a journey of many colours and we all know people who have used it and rely on it to travel to Cork for cancer treatment,” said Thomas. “I felt it was very important to a great many people and their families and I’m very happy to be able to contribute something to its continued success.”

Thomas’s previous three CDs were recorded to raise money for the RNLI and the coast and cliff rescue units in Dingle and in Doolin, near his adopted home of Ennis in Co Clare. Those recordings drew heavily on traditional ballads, but this time out Thomas has gone for a broader selection, which earned the CD its ‘Outside the Box’ title.

The collection delves into country and popular music with songs ranging from Nancy Spain to Eric Clapton’s Wonderful Tonight, and from the Gibb brothers’ ‘Words’ to Willie Nelson’s ‘Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain’. For Thomas the highlight of the CD is the Christy Hennessy song ‘Roll Back the Clouds’, which was included with the kind permission of Christy’s family. And it’s not just that he likes the song – he is particularly proud that it was written, sung, recorded and produced in Kerry.

Thomas got a lot of support from people in Dingle and throughout Ireland with the recording of the CD and he is particularly grateful to Jim Garvey of Garvey’s SuperValu for sponsoring the pressing of the CD, as well as James Curran, Tom Browne, Dingle Race Committee, Dermot Crowley in Tralee, Mattie Ryan in Galway and Gerry Millett in Mayo.

Thomas hopes to do a show in Dingle next January or February as a showcase for the new CD, and he says that if anybody wants a night of music reminiscent of the golden era of showbands his manager Terry O’Connor is available to take bookings.