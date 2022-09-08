West Kerry sailor Pat Lawless takes the lead in Golden Globe yacht race

Pat Lawless aboard Green Rebel as he set out from Dingle in July. Photo by Declan Malone

West Kerry sailor Pat Lawless went into the lead on Tuesday in the Golden Globe race that left Les Sables d’Olonne in France on Sunday afternoon to race non-stop around the world.

The 16 competitors were making their way across the Bay of Biscay on Tuesday, with Pat taking a steady south westerly course in the first days on the 3,000 mile race that will take about nine months to complete.

Thousands of people lined the channel of the seaside town of Les Sables, south of Nantes and La Rochelle, to watch the 16 competing boats as they made their way to the start line on Sunday afternoon.

Weather conditions have been fine so far but weather forecasters are closely watching Hurricane Danielle, which is in mid-Atlantic and tracking northeast on a course that could come close to route of the solo yacht race.

Local schools in West Kerry are following Pat’s progress and Scoil Dún Chaoin have turned his trip into a geography lesson of the seven seas, entitled ‘Cá bhfuil Pat inniu’. Pat’s progress, as with all the competitors, can be tracked through the ‘Live’ section on the Golden Globe Race website

Meanwhile, on the ‘Journey for Madmen” Pat is raising awareness of Parkinson’s Disease and he has set up a GoFundMe page for people to contribute to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.