West Kerry retains presence at Big E trade fair in USA

West Kerry businesses have such a good relationship with the Big-E trade fair in Massachusetts that organisers kept a space for them this year, even though they couldn’t attend in person because of coronavirus travel restrictions.

The annual Eastern States Exposition, which is being held in West Springfield from September 17 to October 3, is one of the 10 biggest trade fairs in the USA and it has been a hugely important sales and marketing opportunity for the West Kerry businesses that have taken part over the past 20 years.

Last year the fair was cancelled because of the coronavirus crisis sweeping the US but even though the Big E is now back in action West Kerry businesses who would normally attend are unable to do so this year because Ireland remains on the USA’s coronavirus ‘red list’. The one exception is Brian de Staic Jewellers who are represented at the fair by Seán and Megan de Staic, who are allowed travel into the States because they are American citizens.

However, despite the impact of travel restrictions, West Kerry will still have a trade stand at the fair thanks to the strong relationship forged over the years between businesses here and Big-E organisers and Dingle’s twin town of West Springfield.

“The organisers said, ‘we don’t want you to lose your space for 2022’, so they built a West Kerry exhibit with content provided from here,” Caroline Boland of the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance told The Kerryman. “We are delighted to have a presence and we are very grateful to the Big-E organisers, especially Gene Cassidy, for their support.”

The West Kerry trade stand will be staffed by Seán and Megan de Staic, along with volunteers from the Irish Cultural Centre in Massachusetts and Mick Corduff from Ballyferriter, who is on the West Springfield sister committee.

The trade stand is being set up with big screens to give visitors an online look at the work and produce of Louis Mulcahy, Dingle Crystal, MyIreland Box, Ceann Sibéal Golf Course, Skellig and Benner’s Hotels, Dingle Linens, the Celtic Gift House, and the Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance who will use the opportunity to encourage US visitors to Dingle for next year.

The stand will also feature videos of West Kerry by Liam Óg Higgins, as well as a showcase of business websites which will provide a valuable avenue for online sales.