West Kerry musician and singer Séamus Ó Beaglaoich has died

One of Ireland’s most highly regarded traditional musicians, Séamus Ó Beaglaoich, has died today.

Mr Ó Beaglaoich, from Baile na bPoc in the Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht, was 73 and leaves behind a musical legacy of the highest calibre. He was best known as an accordionist and singer. During a long career – he began playing in dance halls in his early teens – he collaborated with music stars as Mary Black, Steve Cooney, and his siblings, coming as he did from a family steeped in music and singing, a tradition handed down to them by their parents.

He recorded his first album – with sister, Máire – An Ciarraíoch Mallaithe just over 50 years ago. Many productions followed, including Ragairne, with guitarist Jim Murray, which in 2001 was named traditional album of the year by Hot Press.

Hailing from the heart of the West Kerry Gaeltacht, Mr Ó Beaglaoich was a native Irish speaker, and often sang through his ‘teanga dúchais’.