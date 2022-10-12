West Kerry loses a great advocate

West Kerry has lost a great advocate with the death of Richard ‘Bruce’ Fitzgerald (pictured) in Springfield, Massachusetts last Thursday.

Bruce, who was born in Springfield in 1942, was one of the stalwarts of the Irish American community in West Springfield, according to former journalist and retired manager of The Great Blasket Centre, Micheál de Mordha. He was very involved in the cultural and political life of West Springfield and provided support to many people who left West Kerry looking for opportunities in America and made West Springfield their first port of call.

“Any person from the Dingle Peninsula was welcome in his house,” said Micheál. “He couldn’t do enough for anyone from West Kerry.”

Bruce, along with Sean Cahillane, were the first people to bring delegations from West Kerry to the Big-E, the biggest trade show on the eastern side of the USA. Since then many local businesses have attended the Big E and the Dingle Peninsula has become an established part of the trade show, promoting West Kerry craft-makers and the cultural and educational connections between Kerry and West Springfield.

At this year’s Big E, held in September, Dingle Peninsula’s Tourism representative Caroline Boland was awarded the ‘Host of The Day’ award.

Bruce was a regular visitor to West Kerry, where both his parents were born. His funeral will take place on Thursday in Springfield.