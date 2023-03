Pupils from Scoil an Ghleanna taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

Pupils of Bunscoil an Chlochair taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

'RTE Investigates' at the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

The Dingle Fife & Drum Band leading the way at the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

Green agenda at the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

A riot of colour in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

Young members of the Kerry Martial Arts Club getting the boot in at the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

Izzy Philips and Carolyn Propst from Floriday enjoying the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

Pat Hanafin bringing a touch of 'Claas' to the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

EYES RIGHT: Some of the crowds who lined the streets of Dingle for the St Patrick's Day parade. Photo by Declan Malone

Rinceoirí na Ríochta taking part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

Local lads flying the flag for Cumann Peil Ban Daingean Uí Chúis in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

Asking the 90 million euro question in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

Máire Uí Ghrifín in the role of St Brigid in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dingle. Photo by Declan Malone

It’s not as famous as the town’s dawn march, but it’s bigger and held at a more sociable hour!

Dingle came alive once again on March 17 for St Patrick’s Day, and The Kerryman was there to capture the best images of the day.