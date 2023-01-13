West Kerry based comedian Fred Cooke set for Killarney and Dingle shows

West-Kerry based comedian Fred Cooke will be taking to the stage in Killarney and Dingle at the start of next month.

The Plaza Hotel in Killarney and the Greeen Room in Dingle are in-store for two stellar nights of comedy early next month with adopted Kerry comedian Fred Cooke one of the three big names who will be taking to the stage over the two nights.

Rounding out the line up for the shows alongside Fred - a regular on our screens thanks to his role on the Tommy Tiernan show - are Martin Angolo and Ger Staunton and all three will be performing at the venues on the nights of Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3.

Speaking to The Kerryman this week, Fred gave a bit of background on the shows on what people can expect from the nights.

“These February shows will be the first gigs back for me in the new year so I’m delighted and really looking forward to them,” he said.

“Myself and my wife, Julie, we had been talking about running shows here in Kerry because we know so many brilliant Irish and international comedians and we’re here in the most beautiful place in the world in Kerry so we thought, why connect both of these things and run shows?”

“So yeah, these two shows are just a major celebration of the amazing talent that we have in Ireland. Martin Angolo, for example, he was in a Sky Comedy special and he’s just a wonderful headliner. Ger Staunton, too he’s a brilliant comic and obviously, I’m in the line-up as well but I don’t want to go promoting myself,” he laughed.

Tickets for the Killarney show on February 2 are €15 and the doors open at 8pm while tickets for the Dingle show on February 3 are €16 and doors open that night at 8:45pm.

Tickets for the Killarney show are available here and the Dingle show here.