‘We’re sorry but we’ve nowhere else to go’ – Ukrainians feel public backlash over benefits

Olya Maryntseva fears much of the goodwill shown to Ukrainians at the outset of the war is dissipating as cost-of-living crisis intensifies

Olya Maryntseva. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan. Expand

Stephen Fernane

A spokesperson for Ukrainians living in Kerry has said her community is not trying to avail of services ahead of locals and is pleading with the Government to let Ukrainians make a greater contribution to society.

Olya Maryntseva is a Community Development Worker with North, East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD). Her role is to support and liaise with Ukrainians sheltering in Kerry regarding the day-to-day issues they encounter.

