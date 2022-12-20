‘We’re in a very, very dark place after two years of Covid’

Ballybunion Sea & Cliff Rescue Unit Chairman Gearóid O’Connor and Treasurer Grace Flahive launching the annual Christmas Swim outside the rescue centre on the Ladies’ Beach in Ballybunion this week. They are calling on all swimmers to get sponsorship cards and tog out in aid of their vital life-saving mission.

ONE of the nation’s most expert voluntary sea-rescue units is sounding a call to arms in North Kerry and West Limerick ahead of its big annual fundraising Christmas Swim.

The 41-strong group of volunteers who comprise the Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue unit say the support of the public has never been more vital after two years of Covid.

The Christmas Plunge, taking place on the Ladies’ Beach at 12.30pm this year, has long been one of the biggest sources of revenue for the life-saving unit.

“We’re asking for a big push now from everyone,” Sea and Cliff PRO Omar Fitzell told The Kerryman.

“We’ve had very little fundraising over the past two years due to the Covid restrictions and unfortunately the financial situation for us is catastrophic now. We’re in a very, very dark place,” Omar said.

“This really is a call to arms for all of our supporters across not just North Kerry but West Limerick as well, because a lot of the people in distress we’ve assisted have been from West Limerick and even from over in Clare too.”

Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue was formed in 1986 in response to a dire need for greater emergency expertise within seconds’ call on the coast.

It soon established itself as one of the leading units of its type in the country; its members gleaning vital experience the hard way over the years – to the point where it is now one of the most formidable life-saving forces around.

Today, the group counts among its number emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics and highly-trained first responders (who are members of the Beale First Responders group).

It is completely separate in terms of its running from the the professional Ballybunion Coastguard but shares a lot of expertise – half the Sea and Cliff members are Coastguard officers.

The Sea and Cliff unit has long been distinguised too for its cutting-edge tech, boats and vehicles, which have made the difference in so many life-or-death situations.

But with the equipment ageing fast, the unit’s already hard-hit finances are set for only further pressures.

“We’re facing some very big overheads at the moment too unfortunately. A launching vehicle costing about fifty grand will have to be bought and we have to buy a new inshore rescue boat, costing around €100k in the next three years. Then we’re looking at general maintenance, upkeep and PPE for our volunteers which will probably come in in the region of €30 -€40k, so the overheads are significant,” Omar added.

But there’s no pricetag on its mission. Even in the midst of awful tragedies, as Ballybunion witnessed this year, the unit was there searching tirelessly and, ultimately, helping to bring closure to stricken families.

Christmas Plunge sponsorhip cards are available now from the Tourist Office, Main St, Ballybunion, open Monday to Firay 9 - 5pm; as well as from Treasurer Mike Flahive on (087)9502167.