Well-heeled visitors arrive by cruise ship to Dingle

Dingle had some particularly well-heeled visitors last Thursday and Friday after ‘The World’ cruise ship for multi-millionaires dropped anchor outside the harbour and stayed for a night.

The 196m ship is owned by its fabulously wealthy resident passengers, who live aboard in accommodation that ranges from studio apartments to three-bedroom luxury pads costing about $15 million. They enjoy “a life of adventure at the pinnacle of luxury… combining a private yacht and a luxury vacation home” as they cruise around the world.

The 180 passengers, described as being “very sound people who wouldn’t stand out if you met them on the street”, took Sea Safari trips, ate out in Dingle’s best restaurants and were so impressed with the town that they want to come back.

The ship is currently on a 16-week tour of the north Atlantic and after visiting Dingle they set off for Bantry enroute to the delights of the Mediterranean.