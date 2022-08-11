Weever fish: ‘You’d think it was a great white shark by the time it’s reported on social media’

The weever fish is a tiny creature which hides in the sand. It delivers a powerful sting through its black dorsal fin, a sting which can prove deadly.

As temperatures continue to soar and visits to the seaside increase, the excruciatingly painful sting of the weever fish is making headlines again.

The sandy colour fish covers itself in the sand where it feeds on sand hopper insects. Its tentacles, when stepped on, inject a poisonous venom which can cause allergic reactions, anaphylactic shock, and even heart attacks.

The weever fish is common off the Kerry coastline, but experts say up to 90 per cent of Kerry’s beaches are safe as weever fish tend to reside beyond the proximity of bathers.

The weever fish can grow to a length of 150mm and is also found in shallow water in sandy pools at low tide. The advice when traversing these areas is to wear a flip flop or foot protector.

Marine Biologist based at Dingle Ocean World, Kevin Flannery, said once a sting from a weever fish is reported on social media, it amplifies beyond reason.

“By the time it reaches social media you’d think it was a Great White shark that was in the waters,” said Kevin.

“You won’t get them where people are swimming and most of our beaches are safe. Obviously, with the fine weather, we have a lot more people swimming at the beach, the occasional sting does occur. But I’ve only ever known weever fish to be found at three Kerry beaches,” he said.

If you do happen to be one of the unlucky ones to receive a weever fish sting, the advice is to apply hot water to the affected area.

“It is an extremely painful thing to get, and I mean extremely painful. It’s like standing on hot needles,” said Kevin.

“Basically, the fish have a spine on their backs that warns off other fish, even seagulls won’t eat them. There’s no antidote for the venom they have.

“The quickest thing to do is get hot water, as hot as you can bear, and pour it on the sting. This changes the protein of the venom that goes into you.

"If you don’t, you’ll have extreme pain for 24 hours. But it’s important to stress the vast majority of our beaches are safe, so enjoy the weather and the water,” said Kevin.