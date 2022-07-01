The planned re-opening of Skellig Michael (Sceilg Mhichíl) has hit another obstacle, with poor weather pushing the re-opening date out to Monday.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) closed the UNESCO world heritage site off the south Kerry coast to the public in mid-June after a rock-fall on the island.

It had been rescheduled to open tomorrow (Saturday, July 2), but this has now been pushed out to Monday.

“Poor weather and sea conditions today, Friday, July 1, made it impossible for OPW Guide Staff to travel to Sceilg Mhichíl ahead of the planned reopening on Saturday,” the OPW said in a statement today. “As poor sea conditions are forecast for tomorrow, Saturday, July 2, as well, the re-opening of Sceilg Mhichíl to visitors is postponed until Monday, July 4.”

Sea conditions are expected to improve on Sunday, which would allow guide staff to travel to the world-famous attraction.

“On arrival, they will immediately begin their preparations to welcome visitors back to the island on Monday,” the OPW vowed.