Weather fails to dampen Cromane’s spirits at beach clean-up

Eddie O’Donoghue, Tracy Healy, Mike Lynch, Geradline McMahon, Catherine O’Donoghue, Robyn O’Shea, Aisling, April and Mia O’Shea, Dan, Garrett, Hannah and Pam O’Brien, Finja Wagemschein, Therese Kissane and Margaret McCarthy who participated in the Cromane Clean Up on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Cromane Beach had a well deserved spruce-up at the weekend, as the Community Council held a Beach Clean Up on Saturday morning.

Volunteers braved poor weather conditions to collect nearly 25 bags of rubbish.

Council member Geraldine McMahon said “It was brilliant, there was a great community effort on the day. I feel it brings a good feeling to the community, and brings us all together.

“We also have quite a few sea swimming groups who come to Cromane a lot of mornings, there’s 80 in each group and quite a few of them came as well to help, which was lovely. We had people from Killarney, we even had a few from out Cahersiveen direction who come to do the swimming, they saw the signs we had put up and they came along to help. They avail of our beach, so they wanted to help us, which was great.

“We got on very well, it was all outdoors and we were all distanced so it was pretty safe. We’ve done it before and it does give a great feeling of solidarity in the community, with people supporting each other. We’re hoping to do it every six weeks so hopefully we can keep the momentum up.”

For more details and to keep up to date with the next Clean Up, follow the Cromane Community Council’s Facebook page. Bags will be provided and they ask that no household rubbish be brought as they will not be able to get rid of it.