‘We were delighted to include him in our community’

Writer and poet Christy Brown died 40-years ago this month in Somerset, England. Christy lived in Ballyheigue in the late 1970s where he spent hours every day gazing at the sea for inspiration. Christy is still fondly remembered in the popular seaside village by those who knew him. 

Remembering Christy Brown. Alan O'Sullivan, Tom Lawlor and Michael Leane point at the bronze bust of Christy Brown in Kirby's Bar, Ballyheigue. The late Christy was a regular in the bar when he lived in the popular seaside village in the late 1970s (Photo Joe Hanley). Expand

Remembering Christy Brown. Alan O'Sullivan, Tom Lawlor and Michael Leane point at the bronze bust of Christy Brown in Kirby's Bar, Ballyheigue. The late Christy was a regular in the bar when he lived in the popular seaside village in the late 1970s (Photo Joe Hanley).

Stephen Fernane

In the late 1970s on the windswept strand of Ballyheigue it would come as no surprise to see the famous writer and poet Christy Brown raise his left foot to signal the start of the annual horse racing meeting.

Christy died 40-years ago on September 7, 1981, in Somerset, England, aged 49. Ballyheigue is where Christy escaped for inspiration during the final years of his life; a place he lived happily for five years from 1975 to 1980.

Local's recall seeing Christy observing the ocean for hours locked in his thoughts. He would return to his home on Cliff Road to write before heading to Kirby’s Bar and the Castle Arms to imbibe his favourite form of mental stimulation – people, porter, and whiskey. He got to know the locals and soon earned what is arguably the most revered title of all in Kerry, he became, ‘one of our own’.

