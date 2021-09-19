‘We were delighted to include him in our community’

In the late 1970s on the windswept strand of Ballyheigue it would come as no surprise to see the famous writer and poet Christy Brown raise his left foot to signal the start of the annual horse racing meeting.

Christy died 40-years ago on September 7, 1981, in Somerset, England, aged 49. Ballyheigue is where Christy escaped for inspiration during the final years of his life; a place he lived happily for five years from 1975 to 1980.

Local's recall seeing Christy observing the ocean for hours locked in his thoughts. He would return to his home on Cliff Road to write before heading to Kirby’s Bar and the Castle Arms to imbibe his favourite form of mental stimulation – people, porter, and whiskey. He got to know the locals and soon earned what is arguably the most revered title of all in Kerry, he became, ‘one of our own’.

Born with cerebral palsy in 1931 in Crumlin, County Dublin, Christy remains one of Ireland’s most revered writers for his works Down All The Days, My Left Foot, A Promising Career, and several poetry collections. Christy’s literary identity was shaped by his working-class upbringing in the heart of Dublin. One of 23 children born to Bridget and Patrick, nine of his siblings died in infancy. Christy absorbed his family and neighbours as they endured the harsh conditions of life in 1930s and 1940s Dublin.

Much of Christy’s writings are intensely autobiographical in nature. Depictions of urban life juxtaposed with his own internal resolve for self-expression lie at the heart of his work. And yet the remoteness of Ballyheigue, and its influence on him in the latter stages of his life, is a seldom discussed aspect of his work.

Christy married Tralee-native Mary Carr in 1972 - a marriage many felt led to Christy’s decline. Ballyheigue is more than a just a footnote in the couple's life before their ill-fated departure to England in 1981 – it was the last place in Christy’s life that resembled the close-knit sense of community that had been the cornerstone of his life growing up in Dublin. On the 40th anniversary of Christy’s death, The people of Ballyheigue still hold fond memories of when the famous writer came to live with them.

Ballyheigue native Tom Lawlor points in the direction of the house where Christy lived overlooking the sparkling flicker of Tralee Bay. The condition of the house in the 1970s was far less structurally sound than it is today. So much so that it prompted locals at the time to say, ‘the fella from Dublin will be gone with the next spring tide as it will take the house’. But much the same as Christy’s legacy, the house survives stronger than ever.

“Christy was hardly in Ballyheigue a day when himself and Mary made their way to the beach,” said Tom.

“I recall him in the car and people were saying, ‘that’s never the famous writer Christy Brown’. News spread after that. He always had a thirst for the pint of porter as you know. He became very friendly with Kirby’s Bar and the Castle Arms. He was very witty and loved to hear about people’s lives. When he wanted a drink, he’d always say, ‘I think we’ll go down the street’” said Tom.

“His routine was straight forward enough. He would sit on the beach for hours. He’d go on then to Kirby’s and the Castle Arms and back home to write. He never travelled elsewhere outside of that. He was always kind of unsettled. Maybe it was just his way of working and keeping himself active.”

Tom explains that Christy was spellbound by the sea and credits the waters around Ballyheigue with sparking Christy’s imaginative process. Whether it did or not, no one knows for sure. But Christy’s novel Wild Grow The Lillies was published a year after his move to Ballyheigue in 1976.

It tells the story of a boozy Dublin journalist with 'limitless stores of energy' for talk, song, and meeting people. Christy's time in Ballyheigue can be described in similar terms. Perhaps gazing at the sea helped Christy in making the final adjustments to the story's chief character, Luke Sheridan.

“I never drank in my life, but I’d meet Christy in the bar, and I’d say, ‘come on Christy, we’ll make up a bit of a story for the bar’. He delighted in that sort of thing. He never wanted to hear about how good his own work was, only about the people he met. No matter where it was, people made him out to talk to. I suppose, as is the case with all great minds, he was observing the things most of us wouldn't see," said Tom.

Christy’s love of horses meant his involvement with the Ballyheigue Race Committee was without question. The races in Ballyheigue are a time-honoured tradition stretching back to the 1800s. Christy is now a cherished part of its history. Christy even penned a poem in honour of the races in 1979: ‘The waves that sing and the wind that braces/Heralds once more the Ballyheigue Races…’. Christy was soon fast-tracked onto the committee.

“We made him the vice-president of the race committee as fast as we could because it meant an awful lot to us to have his name on our programme. He had a fierce interest in the horses, and he’d be down there early looking at them. He also loved Pattern Day, of course,” said Tom.

“Wherever Christy would be in Ballyheigue he would attract attention. He’d often say about the beach that ‘life can be as short as the coming and going of the tide’. He always had a phrase to part with. He got a lot of inspiration from the tide.

"On the day of the races, you’d be struggling to get Christy to the start as he would get delayed up in the village by people wanting to meet him. I’d be saying to myself, ‘Jesus Christ, Christy would you ever come down and get the races started!’. He’d eventually get down and raise his left foot to start it. They were great times,” Tom said.

Tom has no doubts that having Christy reside in Ballyheigue helped promote it as a tourist destination. It has long been a popular summer resort, but Tom insists Christy gave Ballyheigue a different ‘shade of popularity’. He stretches it to say that Christy was to Ballyheigue what ‘Fungie the Dolphin’ was to Dingle.

“People came to Ballyheigue specially to see him, no question about that. Even local people who were living all over the world took great pride in telling people in New York, Boston, Australia, and England that Christy was living in their village. People from these places came here as a result. He was a national and international figure; it meant a lot to us. The amount of people who wanted to take a photo with him was unreal,” said Tom.

Today, the people of Ballyheigue still delight in their connection with Christy Brown. A bronze bust of Christy, commissioned by the late Garry Trimble, takes pride of place in Kirby’s Bar and remains a popular topic of conversation with visitors. His neighbours, the late John Kenny, in particular, looked out for Christy everywhere he went in the village. When Christy died less than a year after his move away from Ballyheigue, a profound sense of shock rippled throughout the seaside community.

“When news filtered down to Ballyheigue, the entire parish was devastated because they knew him by name and to talk to. He wasn’t a celebrity that stayed away from us, he was always in the middle of what was going on and we were delighted to include him in our community and way of life,” Tom said.

“He was the saviour of many a man who arrived home late from the pub, all they had to say to their wives was, ‘Christy Brown kept me talking’ and that was that. He was that well thought of.”