Oksana Korol was living a full and happy life, running her own beauty salon in Lviv, when her world changed forever.

As Russian bombs started to fall on Ukraine in the early hours of February 24, Oksana and her family understood the very existence of their country and its people was under threat.

Oksana (30) arrived in Tralee on Friday last having travelled for 18 hours straight through a sea of fellow refugees and utter heartbreak at Lviv. She eventually crossed the border into Poland and in recent days is coming to terms with a way of life that is not of her choosing.

“It was very bad in Lviv as there were lots of people who wanted to go. They all wanted to go but they couldn’t take everybody as there were thousands there,” Oksana told The Kerryman.

“Everyone was pushing to get through. My boyfriend, Adrjii, couldn’t go as he must stay behind. It’s just sadness I feel now,” she said.

Oksana’s mother had to stay behind to care for her grandparents, who are both in their 90s and are unable to walk or queue for long hours to escape the invasion. Their age suggests that it’s not the first time Oksana’s grandparents would have experienced an invasion in Ukraine. To think they must live through it again is unthinkable to Oksana’s generation

“I speak to them every day. At the moment it is okay but every day they [the Russians] are coming closer and closer to my house,” she said.

“At the moment my family is living in the basement of my house. Every night they have to turn off the lights, it is scaring them what is happening. We can’t believe this. My boyfriend is not fighting yet but when the Russians come to our town, then he and the men must, and will, fight them.”

Oksana worked in London for six years to save enough money to open her beauty salon in Lviv. She realises the world she once knew is no more and that she can only look forward to a new day when Ukraine is free of Vladimir Putin’s evil scheming.

“The day before I left, I just closed everything and left. It was my own business and I left it behind. I was only open a year when I closed because war came. I loved what I did and now I must start over,” she said.

Oksana tells me she feels no bitterness towards ordinary Russian people. As it happens, it was a sympathetic Russian woman living in Tralee who emailed Oksana, offering her accommodation.

Oksana sleeps in her Russian friend’s home (they do not wish to be named) and spends her days with Seanie and Edyta Hurley in Tralee. Edyta is Polish, and the couple are helping Oksana find her feet. It’s thanks to Edyta’s translation that I am able to converse with Oksana.

Oksana met the couple through another Polish woman named Marlena. Marlena was working at Manor West and was talking to Edyta on the phone when she spotted Oksana walking by her in the store, looking distraught. Instinct kicked in and Marlena felt something wasn’t right; she asked Oksana if she was okay.

Oksana’s two sisters are arriving in Ireland with their children this Friday. They are hoping to find accommodation in Tralee and try to rekindle some of the life they knew before the ravages of war separated them.

Oksana said they would like to be able to work, but she is afraid Ukrainian refugees will be placed in conditions similar to direct provision and forgotten about. She tells me being able to contribute to society is important to her and other Ukrainians:

“I want to work and to have my own accommodation. We want to build up our lives here, maybe save some money, and go home to rebuild our homes again. I want to go home as soon as I can, but I can’t at the moment. I’m afraid for my family.”