exclusive ‘We want to rebuild our lives, save some money, and go home to rebuild our homes’

Oksana Korol fled Ukraine when war broke out leaving her family, boyfriend, and business behind. She arrived in Tralee this week where she now hopes to rebuild her life while waiting for the war to end

Oksana Korol, who left her native Ukraine to escape war, is now living in Tralee. Photo by Joe Hanley. Expand
Oksana Korol with her adopted family, the Hurleys from Tralee. Left to right: Sean, Klara, Oksana, Edyta and Karol at their home in Farmers Bridge. Photos by Joe Hanley. Expand

Stephen Fernane

Oksana Korol was living a full and happy life, running her own beauty salon in Lviv, when her world changed forever.

As Russian bombs started to fall on Ukraine in the early hours of February 24, Oksana and her family understood the very existence of their country and its people was under threat.

