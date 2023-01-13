We promised we would do better but no room at the inn is putting women in danger

It has been 12 months since the death of Ashling Murphy. This week marked her first anniversary, and in that time much has happened – many positive steps, not least that women have found a stronger voice, no longer accepting that they must live in fear.

Her death last January opened up that all-important conversation around violence against women in all its forms, and it has stayed open – one of the very few shreds salvaged from that devastating day.

There have been changes, also, to legislation, to try to further ensure the safety of women. Despite that, several more women have died at the hands of men in 2023, and not all of those horrendous incidents garnered the attention they warrant.

It has now emerged, in the year that we, as a nation, promised we would do better for women, that women in Kerry are being turned away from a women’s refuge because there is, effectively, no room at the inn. Adapt women’s refuge can’t house any more women because those currently living in the refuge have nowhere to go due to a housing shortage.

The startling statistic this week for Kerry is that, in 2022, Adapt refused 108 requests for shelter because some of the women were unable to move out quickly enough due to a dearth in available accommodation. The scale of the problem is highlighted by the 72 admissions Adapt had to their six refuge apartments in 2022.

The housing crisis is once again making headlines; this time around a bigger blight on our nation, if such a thing is possible, as it is putting women's lives in danger.

Women in fear are unable to leave their homes and find safety in a refuge in Kerry because there is not enough private rental accommodation and not enough local-authority housing. Those living in the refuge can’t leave, and those needing it can't come in.

This is no fault of the refuge, which does its very best to help women in need, but housing policies have led us down this road, to such a dearth of housing that we can’t even guarantee the safety of those fleeing violence.

Homelessness is terrible for all who face it, but when we know that women are effectively locked into volatile living situations, it is beyond time to do something.

There isn’t a day that goes by that housing doesn’t make headlines; there is little accommodation, and what is available is too costly, and that’s just the situation in the rental market. Actually buying a property presents the same obstacles and many more.

We need to build more houses; easier said than done.

But in the interim, the very least we can do is help organisations like Adapt to ensure they do not have to turn away those seeking help, that they don’t have to force women to stay in situations that may be unsafe.

The refuge centre has long sought a bigger site to build extra units to meet the needs of those fleeing domestic violence, and this project must be backed. Kerry County Council has always been supportive of Adapt and gave them their current location, and I’m sure the local authority is doing its best to help the organisation as it moves forward, but time is of the essence here. For both Adapt and the local authority, this must be a priority project.

Violence against women was very much in the spotlight in 2022, and we must keep it in the spotlight for as long as it exists, in all its forms.