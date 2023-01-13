Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 8.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We promised we would do better but no room at the inn is putting women in danger

Sinead Kelleher

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

kerryman

It has been 12 months since the death of Ashling Murphy. This week marked her first anniversary, and in that time much has happened – many positive steps, not least that women have found a stronger voice, no longer accepting that they must live in fear.

Her death last January opened up that all-important conversation around violence against women in all its forms, and it has stayed open – one of the very few shreds salvaged from that devastating day. 

Privacy