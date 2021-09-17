‘We need report on fatal accident crossroad sooner rather than later’

Medical student Nelia Scheeres, who tragically lost her life in a road crash at the Abbeydorney Cross Junction - aka Pope's Cross - between Tralee and Listowel last month. The Canadian student's death led to deep sadness across the county and renewed fears, locally, over the safety of the crossroad.

CHAIRPERSON of the Listowel Municipal District Cllr Mike Kennelly has asked when he and his colleagues can expect a report into the recent fatal accident that claimed the life of a young medical student at Pope’s Cross on the Tralee to Listowel road.

Cllr Kennelly said it was of utmost importance as any works the report might suggest are needed to improve safety at the Abbeydorney Road Cross on the Tralee/Listowel N69 main road would have to be done ‘sooner rather than later’.

His comments came after he asked Council management via a notice of motion if the Authority would ‘immediately investigate and survey the safety of road users at the Abbeydorney Cross Junction (Pope’s Cross) n the N69 Tralee to Listowel Road’.

It was there that young Canadian medical student Nelia Scheeres lost her life in a car crash on Monday, August 16, last in a tragedy that caused deep sadness across the county. The third-year UL medical student had been travelling to the county where she was then working at a medical centre.

Ms Scheeres was not named in the course of the meeting of the Listowel Municipal District on Monday, September 13, last, but Cllr Kennelly stated that ‘that recent tragedy that resulted in the loss of life at this location is the reason I bring this very serious motion to our area meeting.’

He welcomed the official response of the Council to the motion, which stated: “ An investigation is underway at this location following a recent accident. A review of the accident history along this section of the N69 is also being carried out. The findings of the investigation and review will be carefully examined to establish if further safety measures are required at this location.”

It would transpire that the investigation referred to was one currently being conducted by An Garda Síochána, rather than the Council, however.

Cllr Kennelly initially queried how long it would take to complete the probe. “We can’t say anything until we get a report back on what can be done and what should have been done...when will this report come to members? If works have to be done it should be sooner rather than later,” Cllr Kennelly said.

Listowel Municipal Area manager John Kennelly said that due to the ‘serious nature’ of the accident the Council has to await a report from the gardaí in the first instance. “It’s a little bit out of our hands at the moment.”

Cllr Kennelly then asked if the investigation to which the Council referred in its response was the garda one.

"Yes, because [the accident] was fatal," John Kennelly replied.

“Has Kerry County Council carried out their own investigation?” the Cathaoirleach asked.

Mr Kennelly replied that such probes are ‘generally done with An Garda Síochána’, explaining that it is the gardaí who investigate the road conditions, the weather conditions and other factors potentially relevant to a fatal road crash. He said the Council did not wish to ‘impact’ on what the garda assessment might find.