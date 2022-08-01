‘We faced different directions, aka The Joshua Tree album, while a bemused man told us face the camera’

It’s 35 summers ago since U2’s mesmerizing album – The Joshua Tree – made us want to form our own band.

It’s a tale of silliness when youthful yesterdays were free of accountability and guided by a meditative mishmash of song lyrics, cherry picked to align with our tortured existence.

And yet, as I later learnt in adult years, this same metaphysical escapism, through music, is applicable at any age.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of U2’s greatest piece of work. Everyone has that one album they consider ‘the greatest’. An album for the ages that remains forever a part of you.

The Joshua Tree is mine.

Stand-out albums don’t exist in a vacuum. They form a broader meaning with a backdrop to a point and time in life.

The Joshua Tree leaves a legacy that is still cherished by the legion of U2 disciples.

Our lives may have taken different directions since the summer of 1987, but we’re still linked by the The Joshua Tree and its relentless drive to be understood.

U2 fans are all grown up now. We’ve vacated our crypts of innocence and shaken off the feelings of patriotic pride when U2 was Ireland’s proudest export.

The summer of ‘87 started in March for me, March 9 to be precise when the album was released.

There wasn’t much promotional hysteria in those days leading up to an album release, just that it was ‘U2’s latest’, which was usually enough.

Emotions were held together by cassette tapes in the 1980s. Now obsolete, cassettes were the coinage that enabled us to buy our way out of the self-doubt and anxiety of teenage years, a rite of passage to adulthood in the guise of music.

In the kitchen of a friend’s house one chilly March evening is where the album first found us.

My best friend - who owned a ghetto blaster the size of an SUV that needed 20 batteries the size of coke cans - loaded the cassette and pressed ‘play’ using two fingers, the folded-out album sleeve before us on the table.

The album cover of The Joshua Tree is desolate by design but devilishly marketable. The band members face opposing directions into the vast desert of indecision. In the background, a Joshua tree, feels like the only hint of life.

We pass a tantalising few seconds in crackling expectancy before an organ sound builds momentum.

The Edge – playing what I later discovered is a repeating guitar arpeggio – brings the song on.

We glance at each other, unsure if we’re buying it when Adam Clayton’s base guitar suddenly kicks open the door of Where the Streets Have No Name.

And that was it. We were in.

The Joshua Tree is precisely 50mins and 5secs in duration. When something less than an hour can last 35 years, it’s really saying something.

This album filled the summer of ’87 for me and a select few friends. Even if memory discards of precious things the older we get, its legacy survives.

We were entranced by The Joshua Tree to the point we wanted to form a band. This would prove a hilarious idea (more on that later).

The Joshua Tree topped the charts in 20 countries and fixed U2’s place in the history of American rock music, a country where so many bands and artists had failed to make it.

The Joshua Tree remains U2’s biggest selling album with 26 million copies sold around the globe.

In many ways – and I’m open to debate on this - it was U2’s break-out album.

Albums like War, October, The Unforgettable Fire, Boy, and Under a Blood Red Sky were all experiments that combined to create something more tangible, namely, The Joshua Tree.

Music videos still mattered in those days. They were indispensable as they gave songs a visual reference that elevated them – and us – to far-fetched places.

I still get a jolt of excitement whenever I see U2 recording Where the Streets Have No Name on the rooftop of the Republican Liquor Store at 7th and Main Street in Los Angles. It still ranks as a seminal moment in rock music video.

That entire summer was spent in friend’s bedrooms, huddled around cassette players, listening to The Joshua Tree.

The ‘for and against’ of songs passed away the hours in cherished moments of friendship that, in hindsight, were the simple, self-evolutionary nuances of growing up. It was a world that would never have been possible but for music.

Even the boldness of leaving bedroom windows open and turning the volume up full blast so that Bullet The Blue Sky could be heard in the street below was near euphoric. This continued until an adult banged on the bedroom door. Our point made; this was our generation.

When you see a great band, the instinct is to become one. Three friends and I, whose identities I’ve sworn to protect, wanted to emulate U2.

Money and instruments we didn’t have. Though we did have one very valuable item to get us started: a brown suede tassel jacket that my aunt sent from America.

Never in a million years would any of us be caught dead wearing this jacket. But the fact Bono had worn the same jacket live in Croke Park in 1985 meant we had something identifiable with U2. It was ideal for our album shot.

We chose Foley’s Glen on the outskirts of Tralee for the photograph. It was perfect, we had vast tracts of heather instead of sand, and prickly furze bushes instead of a Joshua tree.

Equipped with a cheap ‘Kodak Sports’ camera with just five pictures remaining in a 24-roll film used for my friend’s grandmother’s 80th birthday, we waved a lone walker down for the job.

We faced in different directions [aka The Joshua Tree album cover]. The man, totally bemused, encouraged at us to look at the camera. We told him to hurry up and take it. To think that photo might still be out there fills me with dread.

We even wrote a song but let me state clearly at this point, there are limits to how much I’m prepared to reveal for the sake of a story.

The pressure was all too much, and the band broke up days later. We listened to more U2 and whiled the summer away wondering what might have been.

There was a major downer that summer though. On August 8th U2 played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I felt like Pete Best being axed as the substandard drummer of The Beatles. My mother wasn’t allow me to travel as my three buddies made the journey into bliss.

Surprisingly, they seemed a little underwhelmed by the whole experience on their return. To this day, I’m convinced their reaction was an act of kindness.

I made up for the disappointment later when attending U2’s Achtung Baby and Zooropa tours. Both albums represented a seismic shift in music and style.

The Joshua Tree also had deeper messages during that endless summer of ’87 that our naïve minds connected with, or at least tried to.

Bono’s lyrics were tutorials in the sinister objectives of imperialism and the plight of poor people in places like Nicaragua and El Salvador.

Red Hill Mining Town - a song about the coalminer strikes in Thatcher’s England - were the answers to the images we’d seen on TV but couldn’t formulate: The seam is split/The coalface cracked/The lines are long/There's no going back.

Or watching my friend’s mother, who had recently separated from her husband, listening in trance-like silence to the words of With Or Without You.

These songs were touching and intellectual harbingers of a life still to come. As time moved us on, worlds changed, views changed, and perspectives on music changed.

Yet there remains this emotive starting point; a concourse of feeling induced by sound and profound imagery of lyrics in The Joshua Tree.

The summer of ‘87 is where something inexpressible began that will never end, thanks to a bunch of songs at the right time, in the right place.